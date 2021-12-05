Thomas "Tom" Sahl

KENYON — Thomas Richard Sahl, 66, of Kenyon, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 4, 2021 of Multiple Systems Atrophy (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/multiple-system-atrophy/symptoms-causes/syc-20356153).
He was born December 15, 1954 in Faribault, Minnesota the son of Philip and Bernice (Keck) Sahl. His father, Philip, died in an accident when he was young and his mother married Lloyd Jystad. He grew up on a hobby farm near Kenyon and graduated from Kenyon High School in 1973. He continued his education at Golden Valley Lutheran College for two years and the last two years at Concordia College in Moorhead, MN where he graduated. On May 26, 1979, he married Linnea Youngquist at Elim Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale. Thomas worked as a heavy equipment operator in construction for 28 years and most recently at City Works in Kenyon for 11 years before retiring due to his health. He was also an EMT in Kenyon for 15 years. Thomas has attended Faith Community Church in West Concord for 25 years. When not working he enjoyed family activities, hunting for agates on the North Shore, playing games of any kind, , canoeing and camping. His family was his most rewarding accomplishment. Another highlight was helping with road and pipeline development at Upon The Rock Christian Camp in LaVeta, Colorado.
He is survived by his wife, Linnea Sahl of Kenyon; children, Aanya (Todd) DiBrito of Rosemount, Racheal (Andrew) Carlson of Zumbrota, and Kirsten (Kyle) Langeslag of Faribault; grandchildren, Ayla DiBrito, Aiven DiBrito, Finnley Carlson, Tucker Carlson, Kalan Langeslag, and Kollins Langeslag; siblings, Mike (Joan) Sahl of Plano, TX, Linda (Larry) Bennett of Rotunda West, FL, Julie (Mark) Huseth of St. Cloud, Terry (Jackie) Sahl of Stewartville and Daniel (Sarah) Jystad of Kenyon, and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Philip Sahl; mother, Bernice (Keck) Sahl Jystad; step-father, Lloyd Jystad.
The family requests facemasks be worn at the visitation and funeral. A Visitation will be on Friday, December 10th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and one hour hour prior to the service Saturday, December 11th all at Faith Community Church in West Concord. A Memorial Service will begin at 9:30 AM Saturday, December 11, 2021 Faith Community Church in West Concord with Pastor David Breederland officiating. A light lunch reception will follow. Private burial will be held at a later date in Gol Lutheran Cemetery in Kenyon.
Memorials are preferred to Upon The Rock Christian Camp or Multiple Systems Atrophy research study (philanthropy@mayo.com and designate MSA Research Study).