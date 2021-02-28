FARIBAULT — Lynn Ann Fromm, 66, of Faribault, died Friday, February 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born October 26, 1954 in St. Paul, Minnesota the daughter of Everett and Jeanette (Braun) Fletcher. She graduated from high school in Kenyon in 1972. She met Timothy Fromm in 1990 and the couple have enjoyed 30 years together.
Lynn enjoyed gardening, flowers, watching birds, boating and canoeing on the lake, walks through the woods, picnics, birthday parties, camping, and road trips. She treasured her grandchildren and went to all of their activities.
Most recently, Lynn worked at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy Fromm of Faribault; parents, Everett and Jeanette Fletcher of Faribault; daughters, Tami (and Matt) Thoreson of Wanamingo, Kirstie Hanson (and Brian Funk) of Rochester and Andrea (and Ethan) Johnson of Kenyon; four grandchildren, Michael (and Katie Stuart) Funk, Alex Funk, Emma Johnson and Caleb Thoreson; sister, Gail (and Dwayne) Curl of Hastings; brother, Ed (and Tammy) Fletcher of Kenyon; in-laws, Lori Tauer, Jeff Fromm, Greg (and Brenda) Fromm and Joe (and Kelly) Ellevold all of Sleepy Eye; brother-in-law, Steve Hammerschmidt of Redwood Falls and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sister, Kay Glasgow; brother, Todd Fletcher; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pearl and Ron Ellevold and sister-in-law, Becky Hammerschmidt.
A Public Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home, Kenyon on Tuesday, March 2nd from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. A Private Family Funeral will be held. The public is invited to livestream the funeral on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at https://wearelivetoday.com/lynn-fromm .
Interment will be in the Kenyon Cemetery in Kenyon.