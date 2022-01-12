LAS VEGAS, NV — Jill Rebecca Froyum, 40, of Las Vegas, NV passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 with her family by her side, after her fight with cancer. Jill was born January 3, 1982, in Rochester, MN to Eric and Lorraine (Hareldson) Froyum.
Jill grew up in Fountain, MN before moving to rural Zumbrota, MN in 1994. She graduated from Kenyon-Wanamingo High School with the class of 2000. After high school, Jill attended Waldorf College before working at Treasure Island in Red Wing. She then worked for airlines at MSP and Las Vegas, where she was currently employed, for many years.
Jill enjoyed playing softball; from summer town-ball in Fountain, through high school, and while in college. She was in many theater, choir, and singing performances. She was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church (Lanesboro, MN) and confirmed at Stordahl Lutheran Church (Zumbrota). Jill will be remembered for her friendships and being a refuge and helper for anyone needing it. You could always find tie-dye and peace symbols if Jill was around. She was an amazing and truly unique person. Jill was loved by many and holds a special place in the hearts of all who knew her, and especially by her son Xavier.
Jill is survived by her son Xavier, and her boyfriend Tom Irwin of Las Vegas; parents Eric and Lorraine Froyum; brothers- Jacob (Naomi) Froyum of rural West Concord, MN, and Seth (Shawna) Froyum of Port Orchard, WA; nephews and nieces- Autumn, Coy, Levi, Evelyn, and Emmett; Grandma Ruth Hareldson; aunts and uncles; many cousins; and her friends and coworkers.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Walter and Betty Froyum and Orris and Lucille Hareldson.
A service will be held in Las Vegas, NV on Monday, January 17th at 2pm. Location: New Day Christian Church, 2651 Crimson Canyon Dr. #200. Another service will be held in MN at a later date.