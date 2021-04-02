DUNDAS — Karen (Langeness) Klebs, age 74, of Dundas (formerly of Kenyon), passed away at Our Lady of Peace on March 26, 2021.
Gramma Karen was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Verina, stepmother Dorothy, stepsister Valerie Jean Myster and stepsister Marilyn Myster (Austin). She is survived by her brother Paul Langeness, half-sister Debbie Ackley (Dennis), stepbrother John Myster (Kim), sons Curtis (Jodi) and Chad (Beth), grandchildren Jessica, Jack and Jamie and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace. 2076 St Anthony Ave., St Paul, MN 55104.