Lila D. Grose

KENYON — Lila Dorene (Syverson) Grose, 85 of Kenyon, died Monday, October 25, 2021 at the District One Hospital in Faribault with family at her side.
She was born January 20, 1936 in Wanamingo, Minnesota, the daughter of Casper and Clara (Grendahl) Syverson. She attended school in Wanamingo and graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1953. She worked at the Mayo Clinic after graduation. She met Ronald Grose of Kenyon and they were married at Lands Lutheran Church in Zumbrota on October 1, 1955. The couple lived out in Monkey Valley, southwest of Kenyon before moving into Kenyon in 1967.
Lila was a homemaker for her family. Lila was a great cook and worked as a cook at the Kenyon School District for many years. She enjoyed cooking and canning the vegetables she grew in her garden. The grandchildren had their favorites that they would ask her to make for them. She and Ron helped with janitorial work at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Lila was also involved in helping her husband, Ron operate Grose Refuse in Kenyon for 47 years. She would upcycle the furniture in good condition that was left out for pickup on the route. She also volunteered her time at Third World Thrift Shop in Kenyon. She did not like to see things go to waste and reused and repaired as much as she could.
In retirement, Lila and Ron enjoyed spending time with their family at their timeshare in Orlando, Florida. She was very devoted to their family and enjoyed visits, phone calls, emails and texts with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made her own personalized greeting cards on her computer to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries.
She is survived by her three children, Pamela (David) Broin of Owatonna, Judy (Kevin Sage) Brockmiller of Gayville, SD, and David Grose of Kenyon; sisters, Dorothy Ness of Rochester, and Arlene Anderson of Phoenix AZ; sister in law, Alyce Matthees of Zumbrota; 12 grandchildren, Peter Broin, Kelli Broin, Travis (Brittney Olsen) Brockmiller, Tessa Brockmiller, Tarah Brockmiller, Nicholas Grose, Jasmine Grose, Tyler Grose, Danielle Grose, Noah Grose, Samantha Grose, and Caleb Grose and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Grose; parents, Casper and Clara Syverson; brother, Clifford Syverson; sisters, Marion Stevens and Patricia Dankers; brothers in law, Jewel Ness and Menford Stevens; sister in law, Joyce Syverson; and nephew, Tony Stevens.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kenyon with Pastor Julie Rogness officiating. Visitation will be at church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Kenyon Cemetery in Kenyon.