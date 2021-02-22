Matthew D. Peterson

KENYON — Matthew Donald Peterson, 47, of Kenyon, died unexpectedly Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his home.
He was born June 26, 1973 in Faribault, Minnesota the son of Donald and Adele (Bremer) Peterson. He attended Kenyon Wanamingo Schools and Dakota Vo-Tech in Rosemount. He was married, had two children, Marcus and Ashley, and later divorced.
In his high school years, Matthew worked for his grandfather, Milo Peterson, at the Ford Dealership in Kenyon washing cars. He also was a foreman at Metcon in Faribault for a number of years and most recently worked at the Kenyon Elevator driving semi.
Matthew was a devoted Christian and spent much of his time studying the Bible in the past few years. He was confirmed and baptized at Holden Lutheran Church.
Hobbies and interests include Nascar, watching sports which he also played in his younger days.
He is survived by his children, Marcus Peterson of Kenyon and Ashley Peterson of Rosemount; father, Donald Peterson of Kenyon; mother Adele (Earl) Beals of Owatonna; sisters, Tammy (Mark) Greden of Faribault and Jodi (Steve) Christianson of Rosemount and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Milo and Jean Peterson and Warren and Margaret Bremer; uncle, Michael Schnoor and cousins, Shannon Bremer and Shayla Schnoor.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.