KENYON, MN — Gale West, 93, formerly of Kenyon, entered his home in heaven on April 5 surrounded in love by his family.Gale was born in Paulina, IA and was 1 of 10 children. He met the love of his life, Glady, on a blind date and they were married shortly after so Glady could move with him when he entered the US Army. Gale was proud to be a Korean War Veteran. Together he and Glady raised 5 children, Jerry (Bridget), Garrel (Mark) Steneman, Janet (Pat) Kruse, Jim (Amy) and Nancy (Jeff) Solinger. They were blessed with 17 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. He leaves many close friends behind which was apparent by the number of calls and visits he received. His careers included driving heavy equipment used for building dams and roads, managing cooperatives in Cambridge and Webster, driving bookmobile and maintenance work at a senior living community.
Gale and Glady enjoyed retirement in their lake home in Backus and later moved to Kenyon where they spent many days and hours driving their golf cart around town. They attended New life Church in Wanamingo. When Gale moved to Apple Valley, he continued to watch services online and enjoyed visits from church family in his home.Over his many years, Gale was a good woodworker, trapper, deer hunter, fisherman, gardener, bird watcher, animal lover, cribbage player, Sunday schoolteacher and prayer partner to many young people in the churches he attended. He took up knitting just recently and completed 5 scarves that he gave to loved ones. Anyone who knew him knew he didn't hate and was always honest.Gale was a believer in caring for those in need and supporting his community. He believed in supporting local business and law enforcement.Gale's wife Glady, went to be with the Lord before Gale. The family wishes to express their thanks to Minneapolis VA, Ecumen Seasons at Apply Valley, the wonderful staff at Three Links in Northfield and Allina Hospice. If you need more information about salvation, reach out to nlcwanamingo.org.
