Mona Boudreau

FARIBAULT — Mona M. Boudreau, age 92, of Faribault, died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Private funeral services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault. The Reverend Jeff Sandgren will officiate. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Mona (Benson) Boudreau (Mrs. Donald) was born November 12, 1928 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester to Elmer O. and Hulda (Nelson) Benson. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hayfield, confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church, Kenyon and graduated with the Class of 1946 from Kenyon High School. She was married to Donald Boudreau on May 26, 1955 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Minneapolis. Mona was employed at Wilson & Co. as a secretary for 5 years and then at Faribault Daily News for 30 years as secretary to the publisher. She was a member of the Faribault Senior Center and a Volunteer at the Clothes Closet.
She is survived by two children, Bruce (and Jan) Boudreau and Kathy (and Paul) Stepka, all of Faribault; three granddaughters, Jennifer (and Andy) Lohrmann of Faribault, Kallie (and Jake) Smuda of Virginia Beach, VA and Jenna Boudreau, of Minneapolis; five great granddaughters, Olivia, Ellie and Georgia Lohrmann and Kenley and Maryn Smuda; two sisters in law, Mary Boudreau and La Donna Boudreau both of Faribault; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father in September 1970, her mother in March 1997, and her husband in August 1996.
Condolences for Mona's family may be sent to the Boldt Funeral Home, 300 Prairie Ave., Faribault, MN 55021.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.