KENYON, MN — Beverly Ann Charlton, 80, Rochester, formerly of Kenyon, MN, died Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Mayo Clinic Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.
She was born on February 8, 1941 in Waterville, MN. She graduated from Waterville Senior High School in 1959. She married Ralph Charlton on November 30, 1962. She worked as a house cleaner & dairy farmer with her husband, Ralph. She was actively involved in reading, crossword puzzles, crafting, cooking, & sewing.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Ralph Charlton; & daughter, Kimberlie Charlton; & many nieces, nephews, & other relatives & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice Irene Blouin & George Blouin Sr.; brothers, Harland & George Blouin Jr.; sisters, Sandra Krau, Louella Prusky, Florence Kelm, & Mary LaVonne Flynn.
Arrangements by National Cremation Society. No services are planned. Memorials can be sent to the family at: 1805 Quarry Ridge Pl. N.W., Apt. 211, Rochester, MN 55901-0874