HASTINGS — Neil J. Braaten, age 36, of Hastings, passed away with family by his side on Nov. 11, 2021.
Neil loved his family more than anything. He was a very proud father and dedicated fiancé who gave them the world.
Neil coached his daughter, Sophia's softball team for many years and loved every second of being on the field with the girls. He enjoyed camping with his family, hunting and fishing. Neil also loved mini trucking and spending time with his good friends, traveling across the country to car shows.
He worked at Flint Hills where he enjoyed the camaraderie with coworkers and made many lifelong friendships. Neil was a very hard working, genuine, man of his word, and he would do anything for anybody. Neil had the best smile, and a great sense of humor and wit. He was always cracking jokes and making people laugh, even at inappropriate times.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph & Arvella Braaten; maternal grandparents, Lyle & Natalie Teigen; cousin, Megan Vold; and good friend, Bradley Beil.
Neil is survived by his fiancé, Jamie Brown; daughters, Sophia (12) & Evelyn (7); father, Terry Braaten (Becky Wormington); mother, Barb Braaten (Jerry Willie); sister, Krista Braaten (James Walker); father in law, Charles Brown Jr. (Tammy); mother in law, Camille Adams (Mitch); sister in law, Jessica Brown (Brian); brothers in law, Cole Brown (Kaile), Cody Brown (Jessica Schwantes), Brent Adams (Megan Smith); 5 nieces & 3 nephews, and many close friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Cottage Grove United Church of Christ, 7008 Lamar Ave. S. in Cottage Grove
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St. in Hastings and 1 hour prior to the service at church on Friday.
Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
The Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings is serving the family.