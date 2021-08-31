KENYON — James J. Shoberg, 90, of Kenyon, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home.
James was born August 21, 1929 in Taylor Falls, MN the son of John and Johanna (Nelson) Shoberg. He grew up during the Great Depression on the family farm and at a young age took over the main responsibilities of this farm after his father passed away. James attended North Branch High School and entered into the United States Army on March 13, 1951 and served during the Korean Conflict. His Army unit provided communications support for an atom bomb test at Desert Rock Nevada, where he witnessed a 20-kiloton air burst atomic bomb detonation. He was honorably discharged on March 12, 1953 and returned home to Minnesota. On September 5, 1953 he married Sylvia Keacher in Weber. They were married for over 57 years. Besides farming, James also found employment as a construction truck driver. This was a physically demanding job that he often remembered fondly. For the majority of his working career, James was a pilot for Northwest Airlines. He flew for Northwest Airlines from 1958 until his retirement in 1990.
James enjoyed flying and traveling around the world. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and all things outdoors. Restoring John Deere tractors, attending auctions, and golfing were some of his additional hobbies after retirement. James enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children; Wayne (and Carol) Shoberg of San Antonio, TX., Dave (and Sue) Shoberg of Kilkenny, MN., Scott (and Sheila) Shoberg of Farmington, MN., Lisa (and Allen) Weiner of Rochester, MN; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Shoberg who died on August 14, 2011; brothers, Everett Shoberg and Raymond Shoberg; and sister, Evelyn Trulson.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Dale Lutheran Church, rural Kenyon. Memorials are preferred to Union Gospel Mission in St. Paul and St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, MT.