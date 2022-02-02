Joanne Marie Flaten

BUFFALO — Joanne Marie Flaten, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2022 at Havenwood Senior Living in Buffalo, MN with her dear friend Connie Olson at her side. She was born October 18, 1942 to Howard and Lorna (Lorenson) Flaten, Kenyon, MN and preceded in death by her parents, sister Nancy Robles, brothers-in-law Bob Blakstad and Don Dankers. Joanne is survived by her brother Roger (Jan) Flaten, sister Judy Blakstad, sister Lois Dankers and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. After a career in the secondary and vocational education field she retired from her position as Vice President of Academic Affairs at Anoka Technical College, Anoka, MN. Joanne enjoyed getting together with her loving family and many friends, extensive travels and winters in Florida. Services will be scheduled later this fall at Light of Christ Lutheran Church, Delano, MN.

The Peterson Chapel

Buffalo 763-682-1363

www.thepetersonchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joanne Flaten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments