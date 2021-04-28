KENYON — Daryl J. Kramer, age 86, of Kenyon, MN passed away on April 25, 2021.
Daryl J., the son of Adolph and Irene (Burmeister) Kramer, was born on July 25, 1934 in Martin County, MN and grew up in Trimont, MN. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church. Daryl graduated from Trimont High School in 1952; he went on to Mankato State where he graduated with a BS degree in 1957 and an MS in Math Education in 1968.
Daryl began his teaching career in Beaver Creek and Winthrop, MN where he taught Math and Science; and was a member of the Army Reserves until his honorable discharge in June 1963. Daryl married his wife, Jean King on October 22, 1959 at St. John's Church in Darfur, MN. They settled in Worthington where Daryl taught Algebra and Geometry, was the President of the Worthington Education Association from 1989 - 1990 and farmed in rural Worthington where he raised crops, hogs, sheep, cats, many dogs, and horses until his retirement in 1993.
After retirement Daryl and Jean relocated to their acreage in Kenyon to be closer to their children. His first project in retirement was designing and building the house they have called home for the past 27 years, putting his expertise in drafting and geometry to good use. Daryl's following projects consisted of building several more buildings on their acreage, including a large stable. When he wasn't building, he kept busy by breeding, training, and showing Great Pyrenees dogs and American Saddlebred horses. He was an active member of the MN Saddlebred Horse Association and frequently participated in horse shows until the age of 83.
Daryl enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and especially his grandchildren. This time was often spent working around the acreage on construction projects, target shooting, training horses, eating good food, and educating his grandchildren on the finer points of mathematics and craftsmanship.
He is survived by his wife, Jean of Kenyon, MN; children, Rhea (Kelly) Habeck of Stacy, MN; Kyle (Mike) Johnson of Kansas City, MO; Lesly (Brad) Osborn of Inver Grove Heights, MN; Bret Kramer (Trish Ebert) of Redfield, SD and Erica Kramer of Inver Grove Heights, MN; nine grandchildren, Lauren Stout and Mark Habeck, Austin and Houston Johnson, Alexis Kilpatrick, Nicholas and Thomas Osborn, Sean and Ryan Kramer; five great grandsons, Owen, Eli & Tate Kilpatrick, Ivan Kramer, and Graysen Kramer; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Daryl was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Vernon and Clara King; only sister, Mary Ward; and brothers-in-law, George Ward and Virgil King.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home in Faribault, MN on Saturday, May 8th at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Matthew Lane officiating. Interment will be at Elm Creek Cemetery in Trimont, MN at a later date. Military rites will be accorded by the Rice County Central Veterans Association.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Peace Lutheran Church, Faribault, Allina Hospice of Owatonna or the donor's choice.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.