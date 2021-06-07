KENYON — Gary Alan Berg, 60, of rural Kenyon, died unexpectedly Friday, June 4, 2021.
He was born June 20, 1960 in St. Paul the son of Alvin and Stella (Nelson) Berg. Gary grew up in the Midway area of St. Paul but spent much of his childhood at the Berg family farm in rural Kenyon. He loved working alongside his dad and uncle, Hilman. Gary graduated from St. Paul Central High School in 1978. He attended the U of M Ag School in Waseca before leaving to farm full time.
Gary married Tamra Ruedy on May 20, 1988. They divorced in 2019, the same year that Gary passed his farm operation on to his two sons. Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed annual trips to South Dakota and Lake of the Woods. He loved farming, his Angus cattle, his dog "Ally" and most of all, watching his sons continue the farming legacy. He was very proud of his sons.
He is survived by his sons, Dan Berg of Wanamingo, Greg (and Kelsey) Berg of Wanamingo; granddaughter, Stella Berg; former wife, Tamra Berg of Kenyon; sister, Cheryl Berg of Shoreview, Susan Berg of Roseville; nephews, Adam Runkel of Blaine, Brett Runkel of Shoreview; special aunt, Agnes Aase of Kenyon and other family and friends
He was preceded in death by his parents; special uncle, Hilman Berg; brother in law, Stephen Runkel.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home, Kenyon on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 4pm to 7pm followed by a reception at the Kenyon VFW. A private family graveside service will be held with interment in the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Aspelund.