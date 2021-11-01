KENYON — Barbara Lynn Choban, 70, passed away peacefully with family by her side, at her home, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, of cancer.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1951 to Helen (Hoover) Bowers and Michael Choban.
Barb grew up in South St Paul, MN, graduating South St Paul High School, class of 1969. As a young adult, she road-tripped across the country with her best friends, enjoying and loving life. Barbara and Bob Drewry had one child, Jeffrey, born 1984. Barb and Jeff moved to Oakdale in 1992.
She worked at United Hospital, St. Paul Children's Hospital, and Woodwinds Hospital. Barb loved working in pediatrics, helping new families and caring for newborn babies.
In 2014, Barb became a grandma, and later had four grandchildren, all girls, born to Jeff and Sara Siltala-Choban. In 2016, she moved to Kenyon, MN and retired from work, to be closer to her family.
Barbara was a kind and gentle soul, always eager to spend time with her grandchildren.
Barb was preceded in death by brother Mitchell, mother Helen, and father Michael. Barb is survived by her son, Jeff, daughter-in-law, Sara, four granddaughters, Lucy, Adelle, Hazel, Elaina, her brother Bob Choban, and sister Bette Schenian.
Funeral and celebration service will take place Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Kenyon United Methodist Church.