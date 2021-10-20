Ronald A. Grose

KENYON — Ronald Allan Grose, 90, of Kenyon, died Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Northfield Hospital with family at his side.
He was born September 24, 1931 in Kenyon, Minnesota the son of Russell and Myrtle (Oelschlager) Grose. He attended school in Kenyon and graduated from Kenyon High School in 1949. He then served in the United States Air Force from December 30, 1950 until his honorable discharge on February 21, 1952. On October 1, 1955, he married Lila Syverson at Lands Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. The couple lived out in Monkey Valley southwest of Kenyon prior to moving to Kenyon in 1967.
Ronald was a truck driver all his life. He began driving milk truck, drove grain truck, drove truck for D & T Trucking out of New Brighton primarily to the East Coast often hauling for Hormel and Anderson Windows. He won numerous awards for safe driving while over the road. In 1967, he purchased Ron Grose Refuse and operated it for 47 years. After he retired from over the road trucking in 1996, he worked full time on his business until he sold it and retired at age 82.
He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon and the Kenyon American Legion.
Ronald was a very organized person. He knew a lot about history and "the past". In his younger years he enjoyed bowling and bringing home M&M's and peanuts for his children. He loved shopping with Lila and buying gadgets which he often gave as gifts. He enjoyed visiting with people, spending time at the timeshare in Florida, and driving his 1965 Cadillac. In 2005 he was honored at the Kenyon Rose Fest.
He is survived by his wife, Lila Grose of Kenyon; children, Pamela (David) Broin of Owatonna, Judy (Kevin Sage) Brockmiller of Gayville, SD and David Grose of Kenyon; sister, Alyce Matthees of Zumbrota; 12 grandchildren, Peter Broin, Kelli Broin, Travis (Brittney Olsen) Brockmiller, Tessa Brockmiller, Tarah Brockmiller, Nicholas Grose, Jasmine Grose, Tyler Grose, Danielle Grose, Noah Grose, Samantha Grose and Caleb Grose and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents, Russell and Myrtle; brother in law, Roy Matthees and nephew, Bruce Matthees.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Julie Rogness will officiate. Interment will be in the Kenyon Cemetery with military honors by the Kenyon Color Guard.