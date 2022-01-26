Lester "Les" Johnson

KENYON — Lester "Les" Thomas Johnson, 99, of Kenyon, died Sunday, January 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born November 9, 1922 in Faribault, Minnesota the son of Lars and Theodora (Jacobson) Johnson. As a child, he met his wife to be, Ruby. They began dating at age 15 after confirmation. Following his high school graduation, Les went off to the University of Minnesota for one year and then transferred to Augsburg College where he played football, basketball, and baseball. World War II arrived and Les joined the Navy and became a Naval Aviator. He and Ruby were married on May 5, 1944. They moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, where Les was a flight instructor. They then moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where Les continued his service to his country and remained there until the war ended.
In 1946, they moved back to Wanamingo where they lived until March, 2021. When they returned to Wanamingo, Les began working with this father at Johnson Food Market. He continued this business and branched out to Kenyon to have a grocery store there. He took part in the Board of Associated Grocers.
Les was a charter member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wanamingo where he and Ruby have been very active members. Les loved the men's Bible study group that met for countless years. He took part in choir, taught Sunday School, and served on the church board. He was active in the Lions Club of Wanamingo, volunteered as a local fireman and belonged to the Wanamingo Commercial Club. Les loved to golf with his family and friends. Most of all, he loved his 77 years of life with his wife, Ruby, and time spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Ruby Johnson of Kenyon; Children, Steve (Trudy) Johnson of Kenyon and Sonia (Bruce) Wessman of Maple Grove; son-in-law, Gene (Eileen Soskin) Berg of Freeland, WA; grandchildren, Kristin (Collin) Berg, Lars (Lauren) Berg, Scot (Jennifer) Johnson, Matthew (Holly) Johnson, Joel (Heidi) Wessman, Jana (Todd) McGowan and Leah (Benjamin) Herdrich; 14 great-grandchildren and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Frank Goplen, Maynard Goplen, Arlynn Goplen and Ethel Goplen.
He was preceded in death by parents Lars and Theodora; daughter, Karen Marie Berg; brother and sister-in-law, Marvin (Dorothy) Johnson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Phillip (Elsie) Goplen, Edith Goplen, Sherman Goplen and Louise Goplen.
Memorials are preferred to Lutheran Disaster Response or ELCA World Hunger.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.