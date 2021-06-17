KENYON — Hazel Solberg, 99, of Kenyon, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at North Ridge View Assisted Living in Kenyon.
She was born August 2, 1921 in Wanamingo Township in Goodhue County the daughter of Henry and Ella (Ottun) Monson. She attended school thru the seventh grade. She then began working at the Bluebird Café in Kenyon and then JC Penney in Kenyon.
She married Joseph Solberg on February 26, 1947 at First Lutheran Church
in Kenyon. The couple farmed near Moland until retirement. Hazel also worked outside the home at District 1 Hospital in Faribault and then for Saga Foods, the food service provider at Carleton College in Northfield.
She was a member of Gol Lutheran Church where she faithfully served, the VFW Auxiliary where she was a past president and the Sons of Norway. She enjoyed quilting and made many quilts for third world countries, as well as supplying baby quilts for Olmsted County. She also enjoyed a good game of Bridge and had an antique doll collection.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Solberg of Kenyon; sister, Cecilia Foss of Kenyon; grandson, Todd (and Amanda) Solberg of Byron and their children, Zachary, Ashton, Samantha, and Morgan; grandson, Jonathan (and Courtney) Solberg of Rochester and their son, Owen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ella Solberg; husband, Joseph Solberg (2005) and brother, Lester Monson.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, June 21, 2021, at Gol Lutheran Church in Kenyon on with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Marvin Kormann will officiate. Interment will be in Gol Lutheran Cemetery.