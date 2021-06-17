Hazel Solberg

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 277 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA FARIBAULT FREEBORN MARTIN STEELE WASECA IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, FAIRMONT, OWATONNA, RED WING, AND WASECA.