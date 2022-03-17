LAFAYETTE, LA — A celebration of the life of Donald Frank "Vander" Vanderhyde will be held March 24th at 10:00am at Asbury Methodist Church in Lafayette, LA. Don passed away peacefully at the age of 78 at his home in Lafayette on March 14, 2022.
Don was born in Faribault, Minnesota on June 4th, 1943. He spent his early years growing up on the family farm near Kenyon, Minnesota. He was a 1961 graduate of Kenyon High School serving as class president. Don enjoyed school sports, friends, music, cars, 4H, and everything about growing up in the 1950s and 1960s. He enrolled at Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he was an active member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He graduated in 1968 with a degree in economics and business.
Upon graduation Don relocated to Louisiana to begin a career in the oil service industry. He was a long-time employee of NL Baroid serving in various account and management roles at several locations including Lafayette, New Orleans and Dallas. He continued his oil service career at Universal Equipment of Scott. After over 40 years of professional work, he chose to retire, only briefly, and then in 2012 started a new career in real estate sales with Keller Williams Realty. He greatly enjoyed the career change and all the new friends made in the real estate business.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Frank Vanderhyde and Rosella Vallely Vanderhyde, a brother Thomas James Vanderhyde, and a sister Patricia Vanderhyde Marcotte.
He is survived by his brother Larry Vanderhyde of Winnipeg, Manitoba, and nephews and nieces Todd Vanderhyde and his wife Alanna, Teri Bristol, Troy Vanderhyde, Tony Vanderhyde, Tim Vanderhyde and his wife Sheila, George Marcotte and his wife Paula, Steven Marcotte and his wife Anne, and Thomas Marcotte and his wife Nancy.
