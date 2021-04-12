CHATFIELD — Tyrell Lee Benson died Wednesday, April 7 at his home in rural Chatfield. He was 68.
Ty was born on Jan. 14, 1953 in Minneapolis, the son of T. Vincent and Darlene (Hagen) Benson. He grew up in Kenyon and later lived in California and Colorado before returning to Minnesota in the early eighties. He was a carpenter by trade and built custom homes for years before specializing in cabinet installation and trim carpentry. In recent years he started farming on the side, which is something he had always wanted to do. He was a lifelong fisherman and enjoyed spending time on the lake with his family. He took pride in his strong work ethic, self-sufficiency, and in raising his family in the home he built with his own two hands.
Ty is survived by his loving wife of twenty-seven years, Beverly (Herman); a brother, Tom (Kathy); a sister, Sandra (Curt) Werner; and his four children, Jesse, Sam, Grant, and Jordin (Splittstoesser).
A gathering will be held at a later date.