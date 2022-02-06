KENYON, MN — Charles Conrad "Chuck" Gaasedelen, age 78, of Kenyon, MN, died Saturday, February 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Chuck was born on April 6, 1943, in Faribault, MN, the son of the late Conrad and Ethel (Radtke) Gaasedelen. He was raised in Kenyon, MN, and graduated from Kenyon High School in 1961. He joined the Army Reserve in 1964 and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1996. He was married to Marcella "Marcie" Helgeson on November 26, 1966, at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon, MN. He worked as an Army Civilian Technician in Faribault, MN, for 33 years, retiring in 2000. In his free time, he enjoyed snowmobiling and motorcycles but was especially proud of his family. He loved to go and see his granddaughter's sporting, musical, and horse events and to hear about everything they all accomplished.
Chuck is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Marcie, daughters, Cheryl (Brian) Dahl and Stacy (Jason) Quam, and 6 granddaughters, Siri, Mara, Josi, and Mali Quam and Corynne and Julia Dahl, all of Kenyon, MN, as well as other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Ethel Gaasedelen.
A memorial service celebrating Chuck's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon, MN, with a time for visitation one hour before the service. Pastor Julie Rogness will be presiding.
