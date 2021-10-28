Beatrice "Bea" Tollefson

NORTHFIELD — Beatrice Adeline Tollefson, 89, formerly of Kenyon, MN, died Oct. 26, 2021, in Burnsville, MN. Beatrice "Bea" Holte was born November 22, 1931, and grew up in Blair, WI. After graduation, she met widower Lynn Tollefson, and his daughter, Diane. They married March 8, 1952, and welcomed two more daughters, Susan and Vicki, to their family. After settling in Kenyon, Bea enjoyed selling Avon and Christmas Around the World, but was especially proud of her work as a buyer at Foldcraft Co. In 1989, Dahlen Jewelry and Mr. T's Beahive, Lynn and Bea's dream business, became reality in downtown Kenyon. "Retirement" consisted of traveling to auctions in search of treasures and running the store. Bea loved making connections with local and "passing-through" customers, and antique enthusiasts. After Lynn's death, she maintained the store for five years before moving to the Northfield Retirement Community, in Northfield, MN, which she lovingly called home for four years. Bea loved her husband of 60 years, their family, and the life they built, together. She loved playing Bridge, sewing, dancing, auctions, antiquing, bargains, coincidences and telling stories.
Survived by daughters Diane (Roger) Randall, Susan Tollefson and Vicki (David) Lind; granddaughters Kimberly (Joel) Boulanger and Koni (Jason) Hudak; great-grandchildren Jackson, Maddy, Jake, Katie, Jenna, Megan, and Tabitha; brother Douglas (Marlene) Holte; sister-in-law Elsie (Jerry) Narveson; and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by husband Lynn Tollefson; granddaughter Becky Randall; sister and husband Anita and Ron Wemple; brother-in-law and wife David and Peggy Tollefson.
Family memorial service will be 2:30 PM, October 30, 202, at Castle Rock Valley Cemetery, Farmington, MN. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com.