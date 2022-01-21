ST. PAUL, MN — Jennifer Kay Mosher, passed away on January 6, 2022 at the age of 43, in St Paul.
Jennifer was born Jan 11, 1978 to Terry and Kay (Skillestad) Mosher. She grew up in Wanamingo, MN and enjoyed traveling, crafts, going out to dinner and spending time with her friends and family members.
At the age of 17, Jen had a brain aneurysm that left her confined to a wheelchair. She persevered through this disability for 27 years which was not without significant challenges including, the loss of her father three months after her aneurysm and subsequently her mother in 2007. She attended Courage Center and was in numerous group homes and care facilities in Olmsted County. Her final journey was at Cerenity Care Center in St. Paul, MN. She touched the staff there with her humor, quick wit and one liners. Her two requests prior to her death were to go to the Mall of America with her brother Sam and his family and to have a Celebration of Life. Both were granted to her, and the Celebration of Life was held at Cerenity with many of her family and friends in attendance.
Jennifer was a lifelong member of Wanamingo Lutheran Church. Pastor Chris from Wanamingo was instrumental in her faith and Chaplain Laurie at Cerenity brought her spiritual comfort especially in the last few months of her life.
She is survived by her brother, Sam (Nicole Tierney) Mosher; niece, Alania Mosher; nephew, Mitchell Mosher (Jordan, MN); aunts and uncles, Larry and Sue Skillestad (Rochester, MN), John and Diane Mosher (St. Louis, MO); cousins, Sam, JD and Penny.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Claremont and Esther (Wicksell) Skillestad of Bombay, MN, Daryl and Katherine (Richmond) Mosher of Owatonna, MN; and aunt, Joanne Mosher of Winona, MN
Memorial service will be held at 2pm Sunday, January 23rd at the Wanamingo Lutheran Church in Wanamingo, MN. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at the Holden Lutheran Church Cemetery in Kenyon, MN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials sent to Courage Center in Golden Valley, MN. To send an online condolence to the family visit, mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com