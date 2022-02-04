WANAMINGO, MN — Dorothy Pohlman, 59, of Wanamingo, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus in Rochester after a long battle with follicular thyroid cancer.
Dorothy Alice was born May 24, 1962 in Mankato to parents Joseph and Margaret (Caven) Flintrop. She grew up on the family farm in rural Waseca and attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in her youth before graduating from Waseca High School in 1980. She attended Alexandria Vo-Tech and U of M-Waseca. On September 14, 1985, she was united in marriage to Lorin Pohlman at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Waseca. They relocated to rural Wanamingo, where they were blessed to raise their 2 boys, Billy and Andy.
Dorothy worked most of her career in personal care roles, spending most of her years working overnights at the Zumbrota Nursing Home and Riverview Services in Wanamingo. She took immense joy in the care she provided to her patients and residents, in addition to the friendly relationships she developed with them. Dorothy had a unique zest on life with an infectious laugh, smile, and witty sense of humor. She enjoyed gardening, reading, watching mysteries, collecting pig memorabilia, spending time with family and friends, sitting around a bonfire, and being a neighborhood mom to the "kids" of rural Cherry Grove township.
She is survived by her husband Lorin Pohlman of Wanamingo; son Andy (Jenny) Pohlman of Lake Elmo; granddaughters Addison and Emma Pohlman of Lake Elmo; siblings Eileen (Tom) Jewison of Janesville, Kathy Flintrop of Coldwater, OH, Teresa Fimon of Stewartville, and Jim (Donna) Flintrop of Waseca; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Margaret (Caven) Flintrop; father- and mother-in-law Wilfred and Lucille (Albrecht) Pohlman; son Billy Pohlman; brother Bill Flintrop; brother-in-law Curtis Fimon; and nephews Carey and Jeffrey Pohlman and baby boy Buxengard.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kenyon with a visitation two hours before the service. Fr. Louie Floeder will officiate. Inurnment will be in the St. Michael's Catholic Church Cemetery at a later date. Family is requiring masks for all attendees.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to family. Arrangements are being handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home- Larson Chapel, Zumbrota. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com. Livestream of Dorothy's memorial service will be available on the St. Michael's Catholic Church Facebook page.