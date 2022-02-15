KENYON , MN — Ruth Doris (Voxland) Cramer of Kenyon passed away February 7, 2022 at the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center. She was born on November 7, 1923 to Herman G. and Rachel Hostager Voxland in Holden Township, Goodhue County Minnesota. She attended first through eighth grade at Dovre School and graduated from Kenyon High School in 1941. She was a member of Holden Lutheran Church from 1923 to 1972, where she was baptized, confirmed and married to Joel Quam in 1947. While at Holden she was a member of the Ladies Aid, taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir.
She was employed as a teller at the Security State Bank from 1942 until 1951. She was employed by the Law Office of Wahlberg & Peterson a number of years and Secretary to the Principal at the Kenyon Elementary School for twenty years retiring in 1989.
Her husband, Joel Quam, passed away in February of 1971. In July of 1972 she married Joe Hoidahl and was a member of First Lutheran Church of Kenyon from 1972 to 1989 where she took part in the ladies circle meetings. Joe Hoidahl passed away in 1989.
In 1990 she married Harold Cramer of Faribault and became a member of the Congregational Church and later joined St. Lukes United Church of Christ in Faribault. They enjoyed spending the winters in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. While living in Faribault, Ruth was a member of the Sr. Center and on the Board of Directors for one term. She also volunteered at the Clothes Closet. Harold passed away December 2000. Ruth continued to live in Faribault until 2005 when she had a town home built in Kenyon in the Trondheim area.
She rejoined Holden Lutheran Church where she was active in church circle and attended church services regularly. She was a past member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary from 1972-2007, Kenyon Country Club, card clubs and was a regular at Curves Exercise for Women until its closure. She enjoyed and was very handy at Swedish afghan weaving. Ruth loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren very much and although they lived a great distance, she kept in contact with them through cards and phone calls.
Ruth is survived by one daughter Roslyn Kay (Quam) (George) Brandt of Duluth MN, two grandchildren Eric (Cindy) Brandt of Westerville OH and Teresa (Jason) Bailey of Whitehouse TX, three great grandchildren Nicholas Brandt, Tyler and Nathan Bailey, many nieces and nephews, two step-daughters, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren and their spouses
She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Rachel (Hostager) Voxland, one infant sister, three brothers and their spouses Gerhard, Rudy (Ruth) and Clifford (Dolores) Voxland, sister Evelyn (Maurice) Sathrum and (Charlie Abendshein) and husbands Joel Quam, Joseph Hoidahl and Harold Cramer.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kenyon Senior Living for the wonderful care Ruth received. A celebration of Ruth's life will be planned for early summer at Holden Lutheran Church. Memorials preferred to Holden Lutheran Church or the donors choice.