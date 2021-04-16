KENYON — Bernard "Ben" F. Linaman, 90, of Kenyon, died Monday, April 5, 2021, in Colorado Springs, CO, after complications from a stroke.
Bernard Frederick Linaman was born January 20, 1931, in Bellechester, Wabasha County, to Fred and Agnes (Megears) Linaman. He was baptized in Bellechester. He attended country school through the 8th grade. On July 18, 1952, he entered into the United States Army where he was a cook. On June 18, 1954, he was honorably discharged and returned home.
On June 21, 1958, he married Glenora Voxland at Holden Lutheran Church. Ben and Glenora made their home south of Kenyon where he was a farmer for most his life before moving to town in 1993 from the family farm. Ben also worked at the Kahler Hotel in Rochester, RYT-way in Northfield, the photo lab at Walmart in Owatonna and Treasure Island in Red Wing until he retired.
Ben was a member of Hegre Lutheran Church. He loved spending time in his wood shop making tables, shelves, canes, or any other project people asked of him. He was always building something. He also enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and traveling.
He is survived by two sons, Tommy (Denise) Linaman of Kenyon and David Linaman of Owensville, Missouri; one daughter, Lynette Linaman of Chanhassen; eight grandchildren, Fay (Todd) Crouse, Scott (Ashley) Linaman, Mark Linaman, Craig (DeeAnna) Linaman, Samantha Linaman, Andrew Linaman, Jessica (Runner) Chandler, and Casey Beam; twenty-two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim Linaman of Mesa, Arizona and Donald Linaman of Nevada; one sister, Donna Merkel of Spring Valley, Minnesota; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Glenora in 2002; his parents; three brothers, Louie, Fred and Frank; one sister, Helen Winslow.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Hegre Lutheran Cemetery.