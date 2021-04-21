Cory J. Wangen

FARIBAULT — Cory Wangen, age 58, of Dennison, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at home in Faribault surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. The Reverend Drew Yackel, Pastor of Urland Lutheran Church, Cannon Falls will officiate. Interment will be at Nerstrand Evangelical Cemetery, Wheeling Township.
Memorial visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Monday.
Cory Jay, the son of LaVerne Wangen and Constance (Rapp) Grisim was born on December 27, 1962 in Cannon Falls. After graduating from high school, Cory continued his education at Dunwoody. While working at Ryt-Way in Northfield, Cory met Kathi Bradley and they have spent the last 35 years together. They were blessed with one daughter, Samantha. Cory later worked for Northfield Construction and Total Construction. He was a Union Steward and enjoyed talking with coworkers. Cory loved taking car rides to sight see, visit historical markers and take photos of the scenery. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in South Dakota and on his property in Sogn Valley. He especially loved his cat.
Survivors include his wife, Kathi of Faribault; daughter, Samantha Bradley of Faribault; siblings, Rochelle (and Tom) Nyggard of Cannon Falls, Rodd (and Cindy) Wangen of Oregon, WI, Jody Woodward of Merdian, MS and Jason (and Jenn) Grisim of Mason City, IA; mother in law, Barb Shaske of Faribault; father in law, Richard (and Marion) Bradley of Superior, WI; sisters in law, Sue (and Mike) Schema of Faribault, Sandie Kranz of Warsaw, Theresa (and Joe DenSvensken) Bradley of Milwaukee, WI and Becca (and Aaron) Rath of Portishead, UK; brothers in law, Scott (and Natalie) Shaske of Rochester and David Shaske of Bagley; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne Wangen and Connie Grisim; stepmother, Carol Ann Wangen and father in law, DeWayne Shaske.
