KENYON — Eloyce Marilynne Berg, 92, of Kenyon, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at her home.
She was born June 2, 1928 in Kenmare, North Dakota the daughter of Henry and Effie (Otterness) Anderson. At eight years of age, the family moved to Sogn Valley near Kenyon where they lived on a farm. She graduated from Kenyon High School in 1945.
She married Jerome Berg on December 27, 1959 in Kenyon and the couple lived their entire married life in the Kenyon area.
Eloyce's work career included working at Dr. Gunderson's dental office in Kenyon, JC Penney, the bank in Kenyon, in the Twin Cities as a bookkeeper and in Faribault at Production Credit, McQuays and Land O Lakes. In the 1980's, she obtained her realtor's license and later her broker's license. She owned and operated Eloyce Berg Realty in Kenyon for five years before retiring.
Eloyce was a stubborn Norwegian but loved to joke around. She enjoyed baking, was an excellent seamstress, and played piano and sang.
She was a faithful member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon where she was mostly involved with the Sunday School serving as a teacher and superintendent.
She is survived by her children, Elrene (and Paul) Clauson of Kenyon, Jerold Berg (Dee Riesing and her daughter, Bliss) of Faribault and Eloise "Missy" (and Marvin) Rasmussen of Kenyon; grandchildren, Marilynn Ehrich (Irwin Martinez) of Medford and Peter Clauson of Rochester; great-grandson, Max Winsor of Faribault and sister-in-law, Agnes Aase of Kenyon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Effie; husband, Jerome Berg (2002) and an infant daughter.
A Private Funeral Service was held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kenyon. Interment was in the Kenyon Cemetery in Kenyon.
Memorials are preferred to First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon.