Vernon R. Buscho

KENYON — Vernon Robert Buscho, age 91, of Kenyon, died on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Three Links Care Center, Northfield.
Vernon Robert Buscho was born in Waseca on December 27, 1929, to Ralph and Irene (Hecht) Buscho. He attended a country school until he moved to California with his parents. He graduated from Eagle Rock High School in California then returned to Minnesota to farm with his brother. On February 23, 1952, he married Esther Kruger at Red Oak Grove Church, Austin. Vernon served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, from September 4, 1952, until August 17, 1954. He and Esther raised a family of five children and farmed from 1954 until retirement. In 1993, they moved to a home near Kenyon where he kept busy restoring old farm machinery and toys.
Vernon belonged to the Rice County Steam and Gas Association and donated the brick shop from his farm to the organization. He spent many hours helping to tear the shop down and rebuild it. He enjoyed competing in tractor pulls and displaying his Jeep, old machinery and tractors in parades.
He is survived by his wife, Esther; children, Britt (and Melissa) of Green Valley, AZ, Bruce (and Darcie) of Farmington, Fae (and James) Holin of Vadnais Heights, Julie (and Jeff) Holmquist of Colorado Springs, CO and Alan (and Barb) of Faribault; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Eldon (and Gwen) and Warren (and Joyce) Buscho; two sisters, Ladonna (and John) Dutkwicz and Arlette (and Alex) Partida; and a grandson, Daniel Holmquist.
