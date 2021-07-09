Linda J. McCloskey

DENNISON — Linda McCloskey, age 70, of Northfield, and formerly of Kenyon and Dennison, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Three Links Care Center in Northfield.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sat., July 17, at 11:00 am, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church 1001 Oakland Ave. E, Austin, MN, 55912. There will be a visitation Thursday, July 15, from 6-8:00 pm at Lundberg Funeral Home, 5839 Hwy 19 Blvd, Cannon Falls, MN 55009; and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Online condolences are welcome at www.LundbergFuneral.com.