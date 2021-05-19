KENYON — Thomas (Tom) Renard Larson 67, died May 4, 2021 after a brief illness with cancer.
Born March 3, 1954 to Mary and Martin Renard (Renny) Larson (owners of the bowling alley from 1957-1968) he was raised in Kenyon, MN and Freeport, IL. He moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1976 fulfilling his dream to live there and pursue his career as a poker dealer. He met the love of his life, Laurie Skywalker in 1993 and after 20+ years together they were married Nov 29, 2014. Tom has two children Amber and Thomas (TJ) from his first marriage to Diana Powell in 1978 and one step son Drew Finnin. Tom dealt poker at the iconic Stardust for 20 years and retired from the Aria Casino in 2020. Tom was a devoted family man who loved pickleball, bowling, traveling, hunting, camping, fishing and visits to the family cabin in Minnesota.
Tom is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, sisters Donna Walker (Dennis) Kersten, Dysart, IA & Sue (Gary) Nelson, St. Charles, MN and brother Scott (Nancy) Larson, Freeport, IL. A Memorial with a Celebration of Tom's Life was held in a beautiful park in Las Vegas with family and friends. Tom was very proud of his family's Native American heritage. He is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and requested Memorials sent to: CRST PO Box # 590 Eagle Butte, South Dakota 57625.