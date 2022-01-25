PRIOR LAKE — Sue (Finnesgard) Tomsich, age 68, of Prior Lake, MN, passed peacefully at her home on January 20, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday January 31st at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 N Berens Rd NW, Prior Lake, MN with Pastor Korla Masters presiding. Visitation time will be held two hours prior to services from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Spring Lake Cemetery, Prior Lake following the Celebration of Life.
On April 16, 1953, Merlin and Maxine (Elliott) Finnesgard were blessed with their second child, Susan Jean. She grew up on her family farm in Kenyon, MN where she enjoyed riding horses with her family. Sue graduated from Kenyon High School where she built amazing lifelong Friendships. She obtained her Associates degree as an RN from St. Mary's in 1974 and worked as a Critical Care Nurse for many years at Fairview Southdale and St. Francis Hospitals. She later obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree from the College of St. Francis graduating with a 4.0 GPA In 1992 and then went on to further her education in Nurse Anesthesiology at Abbott Northwestern.
After meeting on a blind date, Sue Married her lifelong partner and Husband Jack Anthony Tomsich on August 4th, 1973. She and Jack made their lifelong home in Prior Lake, MN where they raised their two boys: Ryan and Chad Tomsich. Many special memories were created traveling the country, camping trips, and enjoying some lake time. Her family and grandchildren were her biggest joy in life. She loved spending time with her grandchildren at school and sporting events and traveling to Colorado to see them.
Sue was a true treasure of a human with an incredibly caring and kind soul that accepted and loved everyone. She enjoyed hosting and entertaining her many friends, summer pontoon rides on the lake, quilting retreats, and dog shows with her girlfriends. She was always her family and friends' biggest cheerleader. She was very spiritual and devoted Christian. She always took great pride in being incredibly dressed with her perfect nails and hair.
Sue is survived by her loving husband, Jack Tomsich; and her two beloved Boys, Ryan (Nicole) Tomsich and Chad Tomsich ; as well as her 4 adored Grandchildren, Jacob, Owen, Sophia, and Amelia Tomsich. Sue is also survived by her Mother Maxine (Elliott) Finnesgard; Brothers, Bob (Roxanne) and Jim (Liz) Finnesgard; and her many beloved nieces and nephews. She is followed in death by her Father, Merlin Finnesgard.
"You know what? I Love you!
How much? So much!
How long? Forever!"
To leave a message for Sue's family, go to www.BallardSunderFuneral.com