KENYON — Larry J. Wrolstad, 74, of Kenyon, died Monday, April 5, 2021 at Methodist Hospital, Rochester.
He was born April 29, 1946 in Faribault the son of Ennert and Donna (Christenson) Wrolstad. Larry graduated from Kenyon High School. In 1966 Larry married Linda Marlene Anderson, the sweet waitress at Harry's Café his mom introduced him to. He served 4 years in the US Air Force where he was stationed in Guam for 6 months during Vietnam. After his military service he lived in Cedar Rapids, IA for 17 years, the Twin Cities and finally moved back to Kenyon in 1984. He worked as a crane operator until retiring in 2008. In retirement, he drove truck for McDonough and van for Held Bus Co until he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.
Larry loved riding and collecting Harley Davidson motorcycles. He shared this love with his family and often planned rides with them or rides that would take him to visit them. He also collected Allis Chalmers tractors, Lionel model trains and vintage toys. Larry enjoyed camping, boating and spending time on the water with his family. He was a fun guy who loved life and always kept his family first.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Wrolstad of Kenyon; daughter, Loretta (and Brett) Carlson of Rogers; son, Larry (and Amber Yang) Wrolstad of Minnetrista; grandchildren, Tanya (and Tim) O'Neil, Felicia Nelson, Jessica Nelson, Garett Carlson, Clara Belle Wrolstad; great grandchildren, Nelson, Elaina, Bradlee, Navy, Preslee, Jameson; brothers, Jerry (and Patty) Wrolstad, Steve (and Donna) Wrolstad, Paul Wrolstad, Tom Wrolstad, Jon Wrolstad; sisters, Sharon (and Doug) Henke, Suzanne Stewart, Joan (and Robert) Nye, Cindy (and Steve) Oelkers, JoEllen Wrolstad, Laurie Ann McComas
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Wrolstad; sister, Mary Ellen Wrolstad.
Funeral services will be held April 9, 2021 at 2pm at Holden Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Holden Lutheran Cemetery.