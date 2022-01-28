Ronald W. Lurken

KENYON — Ronald William Lurken, 88, of Kenyon, died Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Brookdale of Faribault surrounded by family.
On May 2nd, 1933 Ronald was born in Faribault to Henry and Ewana (Gess) Lurken. He grew up and attended school in Kenyon. Shortly after his school he bought his own truck and hauled milk for the Moland Creamery. In 1962 Ron purchased his first farm and became a successful crop and dairy farmer. Ron met Marlene in Owatonna and they would be married on May 1st, 1955. Ron loved to go dancing, bowling, hunting, many vacations to Texas for the winter and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by sons Larry (Wanda) Lurken of Kenyon, Steven (Deanna) Lurken of Kenyon, Jeff Lurken of Kenyon; daughters, Cindy (Tony) Kline of Owatonna, Brenda Grunwald of Medford; Grandchildren Ryan Estrem, Sara Estrem, Kasey Grunwald, Riley Grunwald, Amy Lurken, Erin Cox, Katie Lurken, Brent Lurken, Kristina Anderson, Marissa Flavin, Scott Lurken; great-grandchildren Daisy, Huck, Ava, Kale, Olivia, Marley, Murphey, Emelia, Kendall, Leyton, Baylor.
He was preceded in death by his Parents Henry and Ewana; wife Marlene Lurken, sister Darlyne Schmalfeldt; sons Randy Lurken, Baby Boy Lurken.
There will be a private family service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Moland Lutheran Cemetery in Kenyon.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Lurken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.