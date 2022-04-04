WELLSVILLE, NY — Bonnie Joy Ring Enke, 81, of Howe Terrace, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 12, 1940 in Goodhue County, MN the daughter of the late John and Ruth (Bergum) Ring. On June 11, 1963, in Dale Lutheran church of Kenyon, MN, she married Ernest Lewis Enke - who predeceased her on August 26, 2008.
Bonnie was raised in Kenyon, MN. She was a 1962 graduate of Luther College in Decorah, IA, where she earned her bachelor's degree. She went on to teach Latin in Ames, IA, Urbana, IL, and Columbia, MO, where she also did graduate work at the University of Missouri. In 1973, Ernest and Bonnie moved to Wellsville, where Bonnie focused on her homemaking, caring for her four children, and involving herself in the Wellsville community. Bonnie was an active participant in the La Leche League, Sandbox Nursery School, the Monday Club, and volunteered with Hospice, the Jones Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Habitat for Humanity, and the American Heart Association. She was a lifelong Lutheran and a founding member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Bonnie cared deeply about the environment and international relief efforts. She was an avid seamstress and quilter.
She is survived by a son, Evan (Jennifer) Enke of Alfred Station, NY; three daughters, Catherine (Joseph) Turcer and Elizabeth Enke, both of Dublin, OH and Karen (Eric) Telfeyan of Delanson, NY; five grandchildren, Laura Turcer, Emelia, Eagan, and Ellora Enke, and Jack Telfeyan; a brother, Wendell (Barbara) Ring of Grand Island, NE; two sisters, Roxanne (David) Olson of Osakis, MN, and Rita Harty of Kenyon, MN; a sister-in-law, Barbara Timm, of Melbourne, FL; and 14 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Richard Ring.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 6-8 pm at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, 34 West State Street, Wellsville, NY. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 11 am in the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 4229 Fassett Lane, Wellsville, with Vicar Gerry Zimmerman presiding. Bonnie felt strongly that giving was an important part of her faith. She gave her time and money to many different causes. The family asks that any memorial donations be made to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran church or your favorite charity. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
