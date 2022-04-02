Roy Janousek

KENYON — Roy John Janousek, age 94, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Roy was born on February 14, 1928, to John and Laura Janousek in Iona, South Dakota. When he was in second grade, his family moved to Dodge Center, Minnesota, and three years later, moved to Kenyon. He graduated in 1941 from District 140, and then attended high school for one year and three days before leaving school to help his parents farm.
On September 21, 1952, Roy married Yvonne Anderson, and they raised four daughters. He continued to farm until his retirement in December, 1969. For the next 12 years, Roy worked in the Parts Department at Hermann Implement in Wanamingo. During this time, Roy and Yvonne established Our Basement Crafts and Sunrise Gardens, which they continued until Yvonne's passing in February, 2001 Roy continued to do woodworking and selling his products until May, 2014. In February 2002, Roy married Audrey Wille of Kenyon. She preceded him in death in December, 2010.
Roy was a long time member of the United Methodist Church of Kenyon. He had an optimistic attitude and was always willing to help others. He loved to make puzzles and play cards and bingo, but most of all, he loved to grow produce and share it with others. Even in his last years in assisted living, he grew onions, tomatoes and watermelon to share with the other residents.
In addition to his parents and wives, Roy was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and William; granddaughter, Pamela; and great-granddaughter, Charlee.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda (Jeff) Jansen of Reeds Spring, MO; Peggy (David) Pfister of Northfield, MN; Nancy (Earl) Emerick of Rochester, MN; Darcy (Thaddeus) Monroe of Northfield, MN; nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held.
