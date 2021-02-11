FARIBAULT — Laura A. Nelson, 84, of Faribault, formerly of Kenyon, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
She was born July 17, 1936, in St. Cloud, the daughter of Victor and Laura (Stang) Dietman. Laura attended St. Marys grade school, graduated from the Cathedral High School in St. Cloud class of 1954. She worked for her dad. She met Herman H. Nelson and they married on September 10, 1956, in St. Cloud. They lived in St. Paul and later made their home in Kenyon on a farm in 1972. Laura worked at Owen's Fairway and then at Foldcraft. She also worked at the Coffee Cup Café and Kenyon Grill which she really enjoyed. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, playing cards, gardening, canning and baking. Laura also enjoyed going to casinos, traveling throughout Minnesota, Colorado, Arizona, Florida and Nevada. She liked feeding and watching the birds especially cardinals. Laura had gift of entertaining and visiting with family friends. She was a social butterfly and made friends wherever she went. Laura was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kenyon.
She is survived by her children, Laura (Dennis Halvorson) Gullickson of AZ, Jane Nelson of Faribault, Herman (and Brenda) Nelson of Faribault, Scott (Lin Ming) Nelson of Faribault; grandchildren, Misty Nelson, Correen Bronstad, Paul Yankowiak Jr., Allana (fiancé, Jordan Felton) Zuccaro, Jacob Nelson, Jennifer (Diego) Marchan and Michael Zuccaro; great-grandchildren; Paige, Darnay, Armani, Farrhyn, Jomariana, Jasean, Giana, Sofia and Gabriela; siblings, Victor (Dorothy) Dietman, Kathleen Bestgen, Marlene Rennie, Leroy Dietman, Barb (Tom) Miller, Robert (JoAnn) Dietman and Bill (Jan) Dietman; and many extended family .
Laura was preceded in death by her husband Herman Nelson; sister, Janet Dietman; brothers, Elvin and Donald Dietman.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home, Kenyon on Sunday, February 14, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kenyon. Interment will be in the St. Michael's Catholic Church Cemetery in Kenyon.