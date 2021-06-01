Barbara A. Schaller

KENYON — Barbara Ann Schaller, 89, of Kenyon, died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her residence at Gunderson Gardens in Kenyon.
Barbara Ann Quam was born August 9, 1931, to Gerhard and Alma (Lee) Quam. She was baptized and confirmed at Dale Lutheran Church. She graduated from Kenyon High school in 1949. She played piano and organ professionally including the Rochester Symphony Orchestra and Chorale, accompanied the Rochester Male Chorus, St. Mary's Nurses' Chorus, Rochester Methodist Nurses' Chorus, as well as the annual Handel's Messiah Mixed Chorus and Orchestra concerts. She married Bill Stamm in November, 1956 and moved to Minneapolis. They were later divorced.
Her work experiences include working for VP at the Star Tribune and President of Guthrie Theatre and Walker Art Center, EVP of Operations at Control Data. She married Dan Schaller in 1971 and moved to Tucson, AZ. In Tucson, she worked for Learjet. She moved back to Minnesota in 1981 when her brother Jim was ill. Happy to be back with family and working as administrative assistant to Chairman of the Bd/CEO of ETA, a supercomputer sub of Control Data; then as coordinator of customer visits at ETA for domestic and international corporations and government dignitaries - fun working with multiple cultures. It was as honor caring for mother at her home in Kenyon for 3 years 1997-2000 and during that time worked part-time at First Lutheran Church. She worked at R.C. Smith Company in Burnsville from 2001 to 2007.
Barbara volunteered at the B. Robert Lewis Shelter for women and children in Eagan many years, both before and after living in AZ, and also as a volunteer encouraging and supporting 3rd grade students at Willard, an inner city (Mpls) school. She also volunteered with the Community Care Lay Ministries at Prince of Peace Lutheran in Burnsville.
Barb enjoyed the cultural offerings of the Twin Cities' music, theatre, sports, and dining events. Her travels in the U.S. and Europe, along with family sporting events, school and church programs were special highlights throughout the years.
She is survived by sister, Sharon Ness of Red Wing; brother-in-law, David Wetzstein of West Concord; nieces and nephews, Kim (Dale) Urban) of Dodge Center; Mark Wetzstein, Steve (Karen) Wetzstein, Greg (Katie) Ness all of West Concord, Teresa (Mark) Van de Sande of Hudson, WI, Elayne (Bobby) Thomson, Kathy (David) Thomson, Gary (Kim) Quam all of Boston, MA; Connie (Tom) Cirkl, Jerry (Sue) Quam, Jay (Sue) Quam, Jesse (Jeannie) Quam, Cammie (Walid) Nakib, all of the Twin Cities area; many great nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents; brothers, James and Gerald Quam, sister, Nancy Wetzstein, nephew, Jeffrey Quam, infant niece, Vicki Lee Ness and infant nephew, Baby Boy Ness; sister-in-law, Hazel Quam and special cousin, Sybil Quam Brown.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kenyon on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 10:30 AM with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Julie Rogness will officiate. Inurnment will be in Dale Lutheran Cemetery, rural Kenyon.