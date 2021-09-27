Joan M. Forsberg

KENYON — Joan Marilyn Forsberg, 94, of Kenyon, died Sunday, September 26, 2021 at her home in Kenyon.
She was born September 10, 1927 in Hayfield, Minnesota the daughter of Henry and Mildred (Satron) Osdal. She graduated from Kenyon High School in 1945. On April 4, 1948, she married C.R. "Bud" Forsberg at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon.
Joan worked at Security State Bank until 1949 when she and Bud purchased Coast to Coast Hardware in Kenyon. Together the couple owned and operated the hardware store until 1987 when they retired.
After retirement, Joan and Bud enjoyed wintering in Arizona, Florida and Texas and spending time at the cabin on French Lake near Faribault.
Joan was a faithful member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon where she was involved with Bible School and the women's circles.
She is survived by her children, sons, Terry (Rollie), Scott (Cyndi) and Mark (MJ) six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Mildred; husband, C.R. "Bud" Forsberg (2017).
A private service will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. The public is invited to a graveside service at Kenyon Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 1, 2021. Pastor Julie Rogness will officiate.
Memorials are preferred to Kenyon Senior Living.