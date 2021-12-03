Daniel W. Braithwaite

KENYON — Daniel William Braithwaite, age 66, of rural Nerstrand died peacefully at his home on December 2, 2021.Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Michaelson Funeral Home in Kenyon.
Dan Braithwaite, the son of Albert and Elaine (May) Braithwaite, was born on May 21, 1955, in Minneapolis.He grew up there and graduated from South High School of Minneapolis in 1973.Following school, he was a driver salesman for Davidson Distributing until 1989.He then attended Faribault Tech for welding and then drove truck for APR in Wanamingo, MN.In 2009, he started driving as a heavy haul specialist for United Rigging in Owatonna until he retired. On September 18, 1976, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Debra Kliewer in Minneapolis. Dan enjoyed woodworking, farming and especially his grandkids.Dan also enjoyed going to auctions and eventually looking at online auctions.He was always in search of a good deal.
He is survived by his wife Debra Braithwaite of Nerstrand, children Chuck (Kristi) Braithwaite of Cottage Grove, Rick (April Kline) Braithwaite of Kenyon, Laura (Robert) Fay of Thief River Falls, Mike (Jackie) Braithwaite of Marshall; grandchildren Lexis, Andrew, Emma, Nora, Evelyn, Addi, Albert, Reagan, Kezlynn, Huxley and George.He is also survived by his sister Michele (Jim McGee) Braithwaite of Indialantic, FL, brother Doug Braithwaite of Willmar, and niece Laurie (David) Thompson and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim Braithwaite and sister Lisa Braithwaite.