Alfred Clarence Sonny Brandvold Jr.

KENYON — Al passed away on March 4, 2023, at the age of 79. He was a resident of the Minnesota Veterans' Home in Minneapolis. Al was born and raised in Kenyon, Minnesota, and attended school there graduating from Kenyon High School with the class of 1962. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon and grew up in a house next to his father's block and tile factory (Brandvold Block and Tile) next to the Kenyon municipal swimming pool. The property is now Depot Park in Kenyon.

