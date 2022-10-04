Agnes M. Aase

KENYON — Agnes (Aggie) Mathilda Aase was born August 26, 1923 to Ole and Bertha (Krogh) Berg on the family farm in rural Kenyon, and passed away peacefully October 2, 2022 at District One Hospital in Faribault. She was baptized and confirmed at Aspelund Lutheran Church. She completed grade 8 at country school and then went to work at several country homes. At age 15 she went to St. Paul and worked at the Glider Plant for the war effort.
On October 11, 1946, she married Herbert (Tubby) Aase and in 1960 they moved to the Aase family farm which was her dream come true. She worked tirelessly and happily making the farm a beautiful place.
She worked at the Kenyon Pool Hall for several years and then at the Kenyon Veterinary Clinic where she "retired" at age 70. It was a job she thoroughly enjoyed.
In retirement she volunteered and was active in many organizations including Meals on Wheels, Kenyon Legion Auxiliary, Kenyon Thrift Store, Sons of Norway, Hospice, Habitat for Humanity and Hauge Church. She was the consummate "poppy lady" selling poppies on Main Street for many years.
She was an angel walking on earth and will be deeply missed. We feel so blessed to have had her in our lives. If she knew you, she truly cared about you. She is survived by her daughter Bonnie, son in law Ed Roach, grandchildren Tyler and Tracy whom she loved dearly, sister in law Helen Aase and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert (Tubby), son Michael, her parents and 10 siblings as well as many in laws and relatives.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home, Kenyon on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 4PM to 7PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 2PM at Hauge Lutheran with Larry Grove officiating. Interment will be in the Kenyon Cemetery in Kenyon. Memorials are preferred to Hauge Lutheran Church, and Alzheimer's Foundation.
