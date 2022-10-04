Agnes M. Aase

KENYON — Agnes (Aggie) Mathilda Aase was born August 26, 1923 to Ole and Bertha (Krogh) Berg on the family farm in rural Kenyon, and passed away peacefully October 2, 2022 at District One Hospital in Faribault. She was baptized and confirmed at Aspelund Lutheran Church. She completed grade 8 at country school and then went to work at several country homes. At age 15 she went to St. Paul and worked at the Glider Plant for the war effort.

To plant a tree in memory of Agnes Aase as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments