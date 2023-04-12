For Kenyon residents with a deep sense of curiosity about the cosmos, a celestial expedition awaits not far from home.

IMG_2016.JPG

The Cherry Grove Observatory has an observatory with a roll-off roof (right) and a warming house (left) and several concrete pads to set up telescopes on, during the star parties. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
andromeda

While the Andromeda Galaxy is the closest galaxy to our own, it is still over 2 million lightyears away. The Andromeda Galaxy is Messier object No. 31. (Photo courtesy of Unsplash free-use license)
IMG_2014.JPG

There are several concrete pads to set up telescopes on, during the star parties or other events at Cherry Grove Observatory in Kenyon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments