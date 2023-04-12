For Kenyon residents with a deep sense of curiosity about the cosmos, a celestial expedition awaits not far from home.
The Minnesota Astronomical Society (MAS) is a statewide nonprofit group of amateur astronomy enthusiasts that was founded in 1972. It has more than 600 members, hosts events and activities and operates observing sites around Minnesota.
“We’re really fortunate to have sites located on all four cardinal compass points — you know, North, South, East and West — allowing access for our members to the most convenient location for them,” MAS Membership Coordinator Steve Emert said.
Among these observation sites is MAS’ first dark site, called the Cherry Grove Observatory, located at 8485 520th St. in Kenyon. The Society’s website describes as “ideal for beginners to experiences amateur astronomers.”
At the observatory, there are a number of concrete squares for personal telescopes, including the multiple “on-site loaner” scopes. There is also a roll-off roof for comfortable, heated observing of the sky.
“Cherry Grove is primarily intended for use by MAS members,” Emert said. “Although, if the public shows up, and they do occasionally during star party, we’ll certainly welcome them and give them views through our scopes.”
The observatory is a short distance from downtown Kenyon, located at the intersection of Goodhue County Road 1 and Dodge County Road A. There is an on-site Port-o-Potty for the late nights under the stars — it even has a heated seat.
The MAS hosts lots of events, even at the Kenyon location. Among the events is the Messier Marathon, which is from 7 p.m. on April 21 to 6 a.m. on April 23. The Messier Marathon is an annual event, dating back to 1999, on the “new-moon weekend, nearest (to) the spring equinox,” according to their website.
The Messier objects are the 110 objects in space originally compiled by Charles Messier in the 18th century, including nebulae, star clusters, galaxies and star clouds, among others. Basically, they’re bright, pretty objects observable in the night sky.
The Messier Marathon is a competition to see how many of the objects participants can see in the night sky, in the course of one night. The event is cancelled if clouds inhibit view of the night sky.
However, regardless of whether an event is happening, the Cherry Grove Observatory is open all hours of the day and night. MAS members in good standing will be given the code to access the warming house.
MAS members who have completed the the proper training from MAS leadership are free to use any of the telescopes in the facilities and on the property. In fact, there is a “loaner scope program,” which allows members to borrow the Society’s telescopes for 30 days.
While the loaner program is free for members, that’s after the initial membership dues. A regular membership is just $40 a year ($20 for students) and provides the entire household with membership perks, even allowing one vote on business matters on behalf of the Society.