In 2022, Kenyon residents experienced tragedies and new beginnings, grief and hope.
The year 2021 introduced what was widely considered to be a “return to normal.” Just a year later, 2022 completed that normalcy with unpredictable days that balanced between inspiring and heartbreaking. Events and recognitions brought people back together to the Gunderson Home and the newly introduced Kenyon Farmers Market. Losses, such as those of Rachel Lynn Nesseth and Thomas R. Gard, paved opportunities for reflection and perseverance.
What follows is a list of the top stories in The Kenyon Leader in 2022.
A variety of products — homemade, handcrafted and homegrown — were available for Kenyon area residents to purchase at a new farmers market.
Kenyon Park and Recreation members organized the market one Thursday evening per month in the First Evangelical Church parking lot.
The first date scheduled in May was canceled due to severe weather threats, pushing the opening to June.
Close to 10 vendors participated in the first market. Park and Rec members were pleased with the turnout.
Among the inaugural vendors was Kenyon resident Mark J. Kindseth with his custom-made wooden bowls.
Kindseth said he’s been woodworking all of his life, and took interest in participating in the market after reading about it in the newspaper. He has participated in a few craft sales during Rose Fest, and has a big selection of bowls to get into shopper’s hands. He said he enjoyed meeting the shoppers and learning about the interest they have in woodworking.
Market organizers said after the final market in October they were discussing bringing it back next year, but bigger. They are planning to return in 2023 for two markets a month instead of one.
Kenyon City Councilor Thomas Gard died in April, about a year after he was diagnosed with ALS.
Gard graduated from Kenyon High School in 1982 and moved back to Kenyon in 2019. He was soon after asked to fill a vacant seat on the Kenyon City Council. He then ran and was elected for a full term.
But his health forced him to resign last January.
Kim Helgeson was appointed to fill Gard’s seat through the end of the year. She was elected in November to keep the seat for an additional two years.
Retired Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander also was elected to the council in November.
A car crash on the intersection of Highway 60 and County Road 1 in Goodhue County took the life of a Zumbrota teen the morning of Aug. 7.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports Rachel Nesseth, 18, was southbound on County Road 1, while a Volvo semi, driven by Jay Bowe was westbound on Highway 60. The vehicles reportedly collided in the Wanamingo Township intersection.
While at K-W, Nesseth was involved in volleyball, dance team, track and field, band, choir, theater, student council, National Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl, and was a student school board representative.
Her involvement in the arts, multiple extracurricular and leadership opportunities earned her recognition of the Minnesota State High School League’s Sub-Region 4 Triple ‘A’ Award.
After a rather tumultuous couple of years marked by scrambles to adapt to a global pandemic, Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Boysen has announced he is stepping down at the end of his three-year contract.
Boysen will stay on as superintendent, and in his concurrent role as principal of K-W’s Elementary School, through the end of the school year, giving the district plenty of time to conduct a thorough search for a successor.
After false starts in 2019 and 2020, K-W was finally able to secure crucial additional funding in 2021, thanks to a voter approved levy. While COVID-19 learning loss continues to impact students at K-W and across the nation, it appears the achievement gap is starting to shrink.
However, tensions between the board and Boysen have also become apparent. A fall performance review concluded that the superintendent was not yet meeting its expectations in any of 10 areas examined, though it found clear evidence of improvement.
In his statement given to the board, Boysen expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve at K-W. In the coming years, he expressed optimism that the tough choices made during his tenure will prove correct, delivering a stronger future for the district and its children.
“We made tough decisions; we made good decisions in the best interests of our children,” he said. “Speaking from my heart, I want to say thank you.”
Boysen’s decision to step down as K-W’s superintendent came in the same meeting as it was announced that the district’s finances have drifted into statutory operating debt, defined as operating debt in excess of 2.5% of expenditures in the district’s most recent fiscal year.
The superintendent maintained that the timing of his decision to step down and the operating debt announcement were purely coincidental. He attributed the problematic fiscal picture to declining enrollment and rising transportation costs.
The egg and scroll that once sat atop the Kenyon High and Grade School is now set in its new home where the school once stood, west of the First Lutheran Church parking lot. K&C Construction installed the monument in January.
The old Kenyon High School building was demolished in 2013, and a committee of community members and Kenyon High School alumni had been working on a location and plan for the saved building pediments since then.
Many committee members say when the physical place is gone, history can be more challenging to remember. The committee believes the planned monument is an easy way to celebrate the history in Kenyon.
Five plaques were affixed to the back of the monument to tell the stories from the first schools built to the ones currently existing.
It was designed to sit off on an angle, as opposed to parallel with the street, so when viewers look at the monument they see the former school site off in the distance. The monument also includes a green space for a time to refresh and regenerate, to honor those who went before and educate students who continue to do so. Members also anticipate it will help teach area youth about the history of their community.
A fund to pay for the monument was established in 2013 by Trudy (Estrem) Strandemo, and her five siblings and mother; the Lowell and Colleen Estrem family.
A committee was formed not too long after the fund was established to formally collect the funds and plan the memorial.
After more than 70 years of service to the people of Kenyon and surrounding areas, a community-focused nonprofit and community fixture closed its doors.
Kenyon Area Senior Living, the community’s locally run, ELCA affiliated senior care facility, closed in November.
The nonprofit’s Board Chairman David Hellstern said that it was inadequate residency levels, not staffing shortages, which forced Kenyon Senior Living’s closure. With just 27 residents, he said the institution was no longer financially viable.
“Being a local nonprofit, we didn’t have the resources of a larger entity,” he said. “Whereas larger ones look at where to optimize costs, we had no place to scale it down further.”
Along with the overall increase in demand for senior care has come the emergence of ever larger senior care companies and facilities.
Facing stiff competition, Kenyon Senior Living’s residential numbers began to dwindle. The facility’s finances accordingly began to look ever more daunting, and Hellstern said that to stay financially sustainable, Kenyon Senior Living would have had to boost its residential numbers by 30-40%.
The overall growth within the industry meant that there would seem to be plenty of room for Kenyon Senior Living staff and residents at other local facilities. Hellstern said that’s a large part of the reason the facility’s board felt comfortable moving ahead with the closure.
Lilly Richards may have only been playing the guitar for 1.5 years, but she has already achieved some notable accomplishments.
The 10-year-old guitarist, daughter of Cap and Emily Richards, of Kenyon, first began lessons with her aunt Jeani and cousin Chris. She now is learning from local longtime musician Ron Kadrlik.
Also a Kenyon resident, Kadrlik has presented Lilly with several opportunities to perform with him and the two bands he is a part of: the Trouba Troubadours and Mitchell Hall & the Tennessee Trio.
“Ron has really taken on a nurturing role in Lilly’s growth,” Emily said. “We really appreciate how he’s incorporated her in so many things.”
Lilly has performed with the Troubadours during Fox 9’s Town Ball Tour visit at the Veseli Ballpark and on KCHK radio’s Live Musician Friday show.
Live Musician Friday is a special feature where a musicians gather to play songs live on the radio.
“I could tell she was ready for it,” Kadrlik said. “I asked her, and she didn’t even flinch. She was ready to go.”
Lilly also had the opportunity to perform the “Ring of Fire” with the Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio during the Johnny Cash Birthday Bash at the Grand Event Center in Northfield.
Other performances took place at Lacey’s Kitchen & Cocktails in Kenyon, the Rice County Fair in Faribault, and her first paid gig was at a local retirement party.
“She’s just fearless,” Kadrlik said. “She has a combination of talent and she puts in the work. It’s a pretty good recipe.”
Lilly credits her musical inspiration to her aunt, who would always bring her guitar and additional musical instruments for her and her brother to family gatherings. Her aunt also taught her father guitar lessons, and the two of them would have jam sessions together.
Service projects, no matter how big or small, have the power to make a large impact.
That is just what a trio of friends have been learning over the last several weeks.
The group comprised of Kenyon resident, 13, and Faribault residents Kairi Coyour, 12, and Hayli Coyour, 14, baked treats and made homemade stuffed animals to raise money for people in Ukraine.
They raised money for Vadym Kulynchenko, a missionary who is doing his best to take care of refugees in Ukraine. The missionary happens to be a family friend of the Coyour family.
Over $200 was raised by the girls in just 2.5 hours of selling items outside of SIFT Thrift Store in Kenyon on March 12. Kairi and Hayli’s mother matched their efforts to bring their total to $524.
Andy said SIFT Thrift Store owner Doug Klatt was very kind, and agreed right away to permit the girls stand outside and sell their items. Rayna said a lot of people just donated money and didn’t take any treats or stuffed animals with them. Leftover items were sold to people in the Dorn and Coyour families, and handed out at River Valley Church in Faribault.
Anyone who knows Terri Malloy says that with her, sooner or later the conversation turns to horses.
At the forefront of the conversation now, Malloy and her horse Smoke won a national championship and a Reserve World Championship in level 1 Western dressage at the Oklahoma City and the Morgan National Show.
In addition to dressage, Malloy and Smoke placed top 10 in trail obstacle classes and others.
Malloy said she owes a part of the success to two trainers: Karen Bessel of Belle Cheval Training and Mindy Price of Mon Cheval Training.
Malloy wore a special necklace and T-shirt which read #RideForRachel and a 4-H belt buckle that belonged to Rachel Nesseth, the 18 year-old Zumbrota native who was killed in a car crash in August.
Malloy and Nesseth developed a bond through their shared love of horses. Malloy taught Nesseth how to ride and Nesseth showed Malloy’s horse, Fortune, for more than a decade.
Rather than a fabulous display of colors and flair, Western Dressage is merited on the systematic method of training and developing a horse’s gaits and balance. During competitions, the rider and horse perform different tests in front of a judge. There are different levels a rider and horse can progress through. The horse and rider must master four tests in each level before moving onto the next.
Morgan is a breed of horse, the same breed of horse Malloy has shown since she was in middle school. Smoke was a rescue Morgan, one of 41 horses rescued by Gentle Spirit Rescue from a farm in Iowa. He was first adopted by a Georgia family. Five years later, he was sent to Karen Bessel in Minnesota, through whom Malloy attained him.
Though Smoke found his way into Malloy’s life, there was uncertainty if he could be trained for Western dressage. Malloy describes Morgan as “green,” meaning he hadn’t had much training for riding. She also describes him as a sensitive horse, which has made Malloy a much more patient rider and trainer.
Since 1895 the Gunderson House has been home to many memories and stories.
Stories shared by family and friends of the Gunderson family in Kenyon have continued to light the spark underneath volunteers to share the house’s history.
Members and supporters of the Kenyon Historical Society host events and offer tours of the house.
In June Members and supporters of the Historical Society gathered on the front porch for a potluck meal before joining the annual meeting.
In July a group of 10 Owatonna residents gathered at the Gunderson House for a luncheon hosted by historical society members, followed by a tour.
During Rose Fest in August, shoppers with eyes for antique or collectible items visited the house for an annual sale and tours.
In December the Kenyon Historical Society hosted its annual bake sale and cookie walk at the Gunderson House. Cookies came from a number of places, including Historical Society board members and the Kenyon-Wanamingo family consumer science class.
Volunteers were in every room preparing cookies, greeting guests, retrieving pre-orders, and ensuring the cookie walk ran smoothly. The well-oiled machine has been going on for about a decade.
The annual cookie walk, even in its preparation, brought the community together. To Deb Paquin and Norene Story, this is what it does best.
“We get people into the house because the house actually belongs to the city of Kenyon. We just maintain it,” Paquin said. “It’s [Kenyon residents’] house so they should be able to be in it once in a while.”
“Things like this really help small communities,” Story said.