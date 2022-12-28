In 2022, Kenyon residents experienced tragedies and new beginnings, grief and hope.

1. Farmers Market

The Kenyon Farmer’s Market debuted in June. (File photo/Southerminn.com)
Thomas R. Gard passed away earlier this year. (File photo/Southernminn.com)
Ken Stenzel and his crew set the egg and scroll, along with pediments on the Kenyon school memorial Jan. 3-4. Despite the below freezing temperatures, the crew was able to set the brick the egg and scroll sit on with a tent and heaters. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Kenyon 10-year-old Lilly Richards had only been playing the guitar for 1.5 years, but has had the opportunity to perform live on the radio and at several live shows. (File photo/southernminn.com)
(From left) Hayli Coyour, 14; Rayna Dorn, 13 and Kairi Coyour, 12, joined efforts to raise money for people in Ukraine. (File photo/southerminn.com)
Terri Malloy tends to her horse, Smoke. (File photo/southernminn.com)

