After being accepted into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on Aug. 1, a group of 21 ‘Potter Heads’ boarded the Hogwarts Express at Platform 9 3/4.
The four-day Harry-Potter themed camp was held through Kenyon-Wanamingo Community Education and led by Harry Potter fanatics, K-W teachers Madi Cooper Lurken and Rachel Cline.
Throughout the week, wizards made wands with twigs, decorated with hot glue and paint, journeyed on the Hogwarts Express, ate Bernie Botts ‘Every Flavor Beans’ and were sorted into four different houses: Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.
Activities continued throughout the week to bring the story to life. As a reading teacher, Cooper Lurken said she’s found immersing students in books to be the “best” way to get students excited about reading.
“Harry Potter has always lended itself to those experiences for my students and I,” Cooper Lurken said. “We are hoping to continue it for years to come.”
Leaders hope to focus on the second book next year, following a similar structure as this year’s, along with the possible addition of a two-day camp for younger children.
Cooper Lurken said similar activities and read-a-longs took place in her fifth-grade classroom during the school year, so many of the decorations and props could be reused for the camp.
Students going into fourth through eighth grade also learned how to play quidditch, where players attempt to throw soccer-sized balls, called quaffles, through three large hoop goals.
Another day consisted of making wizard’s potions, which resembled slime. The last day of the camp consisted of wizards painting the paper-mache dragon eggs they created.
Dragon eggs included a variety of colors and designs. Some wizards like Sadie Schmitz painted authentic cracks on her green-painted egg.
Hayden Hanson, 9, painted her dragon egg with shades of blue to make an eye-catching ombre piece. Her favorite part of the camp was making slime and playing quidditch. Prior to participating in the camp, Hanson said she watched the first Harry Potter movie. She wasn’t sure at first if she would like the movie, but was pleased with it in the end.
Other students like 11-year-old Grace Enberg were no stranger to Harry Potter before the camp. Enberg said she’s read all of the books and was happy to see the offering available this August. She enjoyed making the wands most, though the quidditch game came in a close second.
Adlee Lunde decided to paint her dragon egg with all four house colors: blue, green, yellow and blue.
Caden Starkson, 11, had his favorite part of the camp on the last day. He liked painting his dragon egg, especially because he “likes getting his hands dirty.”
Starkson is in the process of reading the Harry Potter books. He is halfway through the second book.
Snacks were coordinated with the theme of the day’s camp, with root beer floats served one day in place of butterbeer, broomsticks made from Reese’s peanut butter cups and pretzels, and the jelly beans.