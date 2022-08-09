After being accepted into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on Aug. 1, a group of 21 ‘Potter Heads’ boarded the Hogwarts Express at Platform 9 3/4.

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry acceptance letters await participants of the Harry Potter camp Aug. 1. (Photo courtesy of Madi Cooper Lurken)
The four-day, Harry-Potter themed camp was held through Kenyon-Wanamingo Community Education and led by Harry Potter fanatics K-W teachers Madi Cooper Lurken, right, and Rachel Cline, left. (Photo courtesy of Madi Cooper Lurken)
Pops of color were added to many of the dragon eggs, with concentration key to the process. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Wizards line up in preparation for the next game of quidditch. (Photo courtesy of Madi Cooper Lurken)
Before wizards get to painting their dragon eggs, Madi Cooper Lurken walks around with an example of what some of the Harry Potter dragon eggs look like. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Wizards try out the Bernie Botts ‘Every Flavor Beans’ (Photo courtesy of Madi Cooper Lurken)
One of the camp days consisted of children making wizard’s potions which resembled slime. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Pictured from left, Hayden Hanson, Sadie Schmitz and Caden Starkson paint their dragon eggs to their liking. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Dragon eggs ranged in colors and designs. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
‘Hagrid’s Rock Cookies’ were one of five snack options available to wizards on the last day of camp. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

