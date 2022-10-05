There are four candidates running for School Board in Kenyon-Wanamingo in 2022. Voters will elect all four.
The candidates are Tonya Craig, James Jarvis, Debb Paquin and Marilyn Syverson.
The Kenyon Leader asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community, and/or what local government experience do you have:
Preferred name: Tonya Craig
Occupation: Insurance Agent for Heartman Insurance
Education: No answer
All three of my children have attended Kenyon-Wanamingo. My family has been active in our community and school district since we moved here in 2004. I have served the KW School District Board for 4 years. It has been both challenging and rewarding but I have learned a lot and want to continue to help lead our district into a better future.
Preferred name: Marilyn Syverson
Occupation: Registered Nurse Mayo Clinic
Education: Bachelor of science degree (Biology), Illinois State University; bachelor of nursing, Medical University of SC; master of science in nursing, University of Phoenix.
I am intricately connected to this district as a school board director for three consecutive four-year terms, holding the seat since January of 2011.
Preferred name: Debb Paquin
Occupation: No answer
Education: no answer
My family and I have lived on our hobby farm west of Kenyon for 24 years. We have three Kenyon-Wanamingo graduates and two beautiful grandchildren. I have been privileged to serve on the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board for the past 12 years and as the board clerk for nine of those years. I have also served on the KW Education Foundation and KW Community Education Advisory Counsel. I am currently a board member of the Kenyon Area Historical Society, as well.
Preferred name: James Jarvis
Age: 41
Occupation: Credit Underwriter at US Bank
Education: Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership; bachelor’s degree in Business Administration
I am currently the fifth-grade boys football coach and fifth-grade boys basketball coach. I enjoy helping in our district when needed in any area, whether serving food at a pancake fundraiser or coaching. I previously served on the school board from 2016-20.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address? I am running again to continue the hard work our board has been doing.
Craig: We have an excellent team of board members that all have the best interests of the district in mind. With recently passing a levy, it is our top priority to be fiscally responsible in managing the district.
Syverson: Standing up for the Kenyon Wanamingo Public Schools is something I have been doing for 12 years. Governance of our schools is important. I take a genuine interest in the administration, staff, and students/families at KW. The backbone of vibrant communities lies in the public school systems found there. Finance and enrollment are important to the district and students and families should be offered opportunities for learning and growth – a board director knows this is a balancing act that deserves top priority attention.
Paquin: My top priority is the students, teachers, staff, and communities. Our Kenyon-Wanamingo teachers and staff did a phenomenal job supporting our students and families through the pandemic. Students had “school” through it all! Now is the time to return to our core values that promote learning, growth, and the betterment of our district. We must focus on what we want the future, here at KW, to be. Kenyon-Wanamingo is an excellent, community based rural district. It’s important that we all support this vision.
Jarvis: I am running for school board because I saw a need and wanted to step up and fill that need. We had 4 open seats to fill in K-W and only 3 candidates running, so right before the posting closed, I made the decision to not let that seat get filled by a write in candidate. Since I had previously served on the board, I knew what to expect I thought why not run again. I do not have a specific topic I am running on but want to be a voice in the decision making of our school’s future.
Many school districts across Minnesota are experiencing severe staffing shortages. What is your opinion on how this problem can be best addressed?
Craig: It’s not just schools that are experiencing this unfortunately. People need to get out and work if they are able! Luckily, we have an excellent staff that has stepped up and filled in roles when needed.
Syverson: I cannot speak to all the districts across Minnesota because they are all different. Blanket solutions really will rarely work for every district. While competitive packages are important; I understand that professionals are looking for environments that promote opportunity and professionalism and a welcoming atmosphere. Staff can research an organization before they sign on and that is a positive thing in my view. Staff retention is important, and so is being an attractive organization for new staff.
Paquin: The challenges K-W faces are not different than most schools in rural Minnesota; staffing shortages are just one. We must continue to support our teachers in finding new approaches to learning in meaningful ways for all students. At KW, we have positioned ourselves to be attractive financially in all positions within the district. We have increased our daily pay for substitute teachers, and we continue to negotiate fair, equitable contracts with all staff. Our teachers also participate in Q Comp, which is a performance-based compensation program. It is not a requirement that we provide this opportunity, but KW has chosen to invest in our teachers in this way.
Jarvis: This question is not one easily answered, as every school is going to be dealing with staff shortages, but other than pay increases, what can we offer? Hopefully we can make K-W a place teacher’s do not want to leave by making the best working environment possible. Also having teachers from our own communities will play a big role in the coming years, if you grow up in the K-W district and then begin working here there should be a sense of belongingness and pride.
In many schools statewide, parental involvement has become a hot-button issue. What is your view on this topic and how would you manage dealing with people on all sides?
Craig: Schools and parents should be a team and have always needed to collaborate for the best interest of our children. A safe and educational structure needs to happen for children at home and at school and communication is critical if there are concerns. These kids depend on all of us and should be assured we are all working together for their benefit.
Syverson: Historically KW has a high graduation rate. Conference turn out is also very high. I encourage parents to be active with their own students and the school itself. There are many opportunities for involvement. School board directors do not manage day-to-day activities. We govern as a board. School board directors represent the public interest and should be good listeners. I want to support public concerns and administration concurrently. I always weigh the concern and find the best resource to answer the question. We at KW want to create an environment where everyone has a voice and feels comfortable speaking about questions that are important to them.
Paquin: Parental involvement is essential in school. As a parent, I understand that it is very important that the relationship between the school & the family be cooperative, open & respectful. The school depends on the support of the family at home and the family relies on the school to provide appropriate curriculum & safe learning spaces. We all want what’s best for each student. Managing the school side is achieved through policy & best practices. In managing the family side, I would encourage families to get deeply involved in their children’s’ education. Ask questions. Reach out to staff if you have concerns or want to share information about your student. We’re in this together.
Jarvis: I believe that parents have the right to know what their children are being taught in the classroom, without creating a lot more work for the teachers or invading the privacy of students. There must be some trust that the teacher is teaching the curriculum they have been provided. I believe the teachers can provide a syllabus to the children/parents as a guide to what the children are learning in the classroom, if the teachers stay on the syllabus and does not begin teaching their own agenda on certain topics there should be no issues.