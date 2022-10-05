There are two candidates running for Mayor in Kenyon in 2022.
Incumbent Mayor Douglas Henke wants to retain his seat. Trina Kalvig is challenging him for the office.
The Kenyon Leader asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community, and/or what local government experience do you have:
Preferred name: Trina Kalvig
Age: 54
Occupation: Director of Risk Management – Taylor Truck Line Inc
Education: up to 2 years of college
Moved to Kenyon in 2018 as Darren’s family lived here and he wanted to come “home” and a new chapter began. I have been a volunteer for many field trips with K-W school in the past 4 years. Previously elected mayor of Bingham Lake and was on the Board of Directors for Southwest Minnesota Broadband. Previous church council secretary for the American Lutheran Church in Windom.
Preferred name: Douglas Henke
Age: 79
Occupation: I work part time in seasonal ag jobs
Education: High School graduate
I am commander of American Legion Post 78; I am vice president of Kenyon Veterans color guard. I belong to First Lutheran church long range planning board. I am on Preston State Cemetery board as a service officer. I spent 4.5 years on the city council; 1.5 years as appointed mayor and two years as elected mayor.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Kalvig: I am running for mayor to bring a different view and perspective to the City of Kenyon. I would be a positive leader that would promote the projects the city council approves and inspire the business leader and citizen involvement to accomplish the projects for the city of Kenyon. If elected, I believe any issue or topic is significant — if communicated by a member of the community. I do not have significant issues or topics that need to be addressed as I don’t have a specific agenda. My outlook as mayor would be to challenge myself to listen, bring issues of the community forward for the council to address and strive to reach a positive resolution.
Henke: I enjoy the challenge of being mayor, getting to meet people that have the same view I have and also listening to people with different views as how the city should be run and work at a compromise. I will continue to make Kenyon a city that is growing and keeping established business along with creating new ones.
Residential and commercial development continues to be a much-debated issue. What do you want to see happen in Kenyon in the next five to eight years?
Kalvig: My personal vision would be to see an extension of the Trondheim area to the west and add an additional route to gain access to this division. Bringing in businesses in the Kenyon Business park area. Revitalization of the main street area to promote and welcome needed shopping and entertainment for all ages. These are ongoing issues within the council at this time and would continue to work for the best outcome possible.
Henke: I would like to see the industrial park full and expanding. I am for extending Trondheim Road to the west. We need more home lots in the surrounding area, also looking on the south side of the city.
Taxes are an issue that every resident likely has a strong opinion about. What are your thoughts about the current tax rates?
Kalvig: Honestly, I don’t like them. I wish they could be lower. However, I understand that they are needed to pay for the infrastructure of the city and assist in maintaining the city’s’ financial obligations. I would like to see more single-family housing development to expand the tax base and hopefully lessen the tax burden in the future.
Henke: I hate taxes just like everyone else. It is something that is necessary. The city budget of 2023 is in line as it was for 2022. I want to continue to maintain and improve on keeping Kenyon moving forward as a place to call home, that residents can afford.