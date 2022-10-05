There are four candidates running for City Council in Kenyon in 2022. Voters will elect two.
The candidates are Bailey Ament, Kimberly Helgeson, Jack Metcalf and Lee Sjolander. Metcalf did not respond to the questionnaire before the publishing of this article.
The Kenyon Leader asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community, and/or what local government experience do you have:
Preferred name: Bailey Ament
Age: 34
Occupation: Owatonna Schools
Education: BS Business Administration Management
Ament: I currently volunteer with the Kenyon Park & Rec committee in which I co-started the Kenyom Farmers Market in 2022, hosted several events for community members for numerous holiday celebrations.
Preferred name: Lee Sjolander
Age: 55
Occupation: Special education paraprofessional
Sjolander: I’ve lived in Kenyon since the mid 90s when I was hired here as a police officer. I worked for the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office for a number of years, was hired as your chief of police in 2007, and retired last year after a 26-year career. I’ve had a hands on working knowledge of city government when it comes to budgets, hiring staff, city festival planning, etc. I raised my family here, I’m a current Habitat for Humanity board member, former school board member, and would be honored to serve our city as your new council member.
Preferred name: Kimberly Helgeson
Age: 54
Occupation: Underwriting Support Specialist – Insurance Industry
Education: High School Diploma
Helgeson: Since being appointed to the vacant council seat in March 2022, replacing councilor Tom Gard, I have attended all scheduled meetings and special work sessions necessary. I have been active with the Park and Rec Committee and have been an organizer for our Farmers Market. I also assisted the Kenyon Rose Fest Committee this year by organizing the first outdoor vendor craft event. Previous years I was involved as a committee member for the local Boy Scout Troop 232.
Metcalf:
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Ament: I am running to try to help create a safe and thriving town for current and new residents of Kenyon that each and every person will be proud to call their town.
Sjolander: I’m running for city council because I love this town. It’s been very good to me and my family and I feel this is a good way to give back to our community. I want to help come up with ways to increase traffic into town as a way to help our local businesses continue to succeed and maybe inspire some to think of making Kenyon their home. I want our city to be inviting and easy to navigate for all, and I hope to be a sounding board and voice for our citizens and city staff.
Helgeson: I am a lifelong resident of Kenyon and have a strong passion for seeing city improvements and growing a strong and safe community. I understand the commitment it takes to address town issues for every citizen and am willing to work to get “our Kenyon” back.
Residential and commercial development continues to be a much-debated issue. What do you want to see happen in Kenyon in the next five to eight years?
Ament: I would love to see businesses thrive in Kenyon, but I also believe that the town needs to continue to shop local, support eachother and welcome new businesses into town.
Sjolander: Regarding residential and commercial development during the next five to eight years, I hope to see the former Kenyon Sunset Home/Gunderson Gardens location being used to its full potential. After my career in public safety, I feel we need more locations to house and assist people with a variety of needs and I hope our city leaders are open to suggestions of ways we could help if possible. I feel we need more multi family housing, recreation options, and I hope to see us assist those with special abilities fill city employment opportunities that work for them.
Helgeson: I would like to see major growth in both of these areas. As a city, we need to be able to generate more revenue and by bringing in new businesses and new homeowners we will be able to do just that.
Taxes are an issue that every resident likely has a strong opinion about. What are your thoughts about the current tax rates?
Ament: I know every town has rising rates for everything just like we are seeing in everything. I am here to bring the thinking mind of a local large family in which if there is a way to help ease the burden of raising taxes in an unnecessary way I am all for problem solving to make sure every aspect is gone over.
Sjolander: Regarding tax rates. I pay taxes here too, and while no one wants to see high tax rates, maintaining a city costs money. We all want and deserve good service, modern equipment, and quality staff. All this comes at a cost that just like you and I see at home and in business, costs more each year, and we all have to make tough choices as to how we use our resources and stay within our budget.
Helgeson: Like most other citizens, I do not want to see our taxes increase but unfortunately the inflated home sale prices we have recently seen are going to impact that for everyone. I will be basing my votes on the necessary items for the community and not on the wishful ones to try and keep increases to a minimum.