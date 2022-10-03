Four candidates will be named on the ballot in the 1st Congressional District election for 2022.
Incumbent Brad Finstad (elected in a special election in August) is running on the Republican ticket. Jeff Ettinger is running on the Democratic ticket. Richard Reisdorf represents the Legal Marijuana Now party. Brian Abrahamson represents the Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis Now party.
With redrawn districts after the 2020 United States Census, the 1st Congressional District has some changes. The new CD1 includes Goodhue County and some additions in Rice County. It also drops Le Sueur County and a chunk of Rice County.
The Kenyon Leader asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community/communities you'd be covering, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Preferred name: Brad Finstad
Age: 46
Occupation: Farmer
Education: University of Minnesota with a degree in Agriculture Education
My wife Jackie and I were born and raised in southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District in families who have farmed and worked here for generations. We are raising our 7 children here and hope they will build their lives here as well. I represented Brown, Watonwan, and Redwood counties in the Minnesota House of Representatives. I worked on behalf of Minnesotans as the State Director for the US Department of Agriculture's Office of Rural Development. I have worked with my family on our farm and agricultural business. Jackie and I have been involved with many civic organizations, school boards, church boards, bank boards, and others. Minnesota's 1st District has always been our community and I am proud to represent you in Congress.
Preferred name: Jeff Ettinger
Age: 63
Occupation: Business and community leader
Education: Public high school and college (UCLA)
I moved to Austin more than thirty years ago with my wife LeeAnn — and never left. Together, we raised four kids who attended Austin High School. I have spent my life working to improve the lives of people in Southern Minnesota, from growing good-paying jobs and expanding profit sharing for the workers of Hormel to serving as a champion of Southern Minnesota in my role as a head of the Hormel Foundation, where we've worked to strengthen our public schools, expand access to college, and more here in Austin and the surrounding area.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Finstad: We have major issues facing us. The economy is struggling and inflation is crushing family budgets. We have to get back to pro-growth policies. Energy is a major issue, just a few years ago we were a net energy exporter and now we beg our enemies for oil, depleting our strategic oil reserves, and gas prices are still surging. We must encourage domestic energy production to meet our needs. Federal spending is out of control, we can't just spend more and pass the debt to the next generation. We have crime issues and we must back our police and prosecute criminals. We have unchecked illegal immigration and drug smuggling on our southern border. We must have a secure border and an immigration system that works.
Ettinger: First, I know rising costs are hurting everyone. I spent my career focused on making food affordable and finding solutions to big problems, and I have a plan to tackle the crisis of rising costs on day one. Second, we need politicians that actually try to represent everyone, not only the people that vote for them. I’m proud to be the moderate candidate in the race, and I look forward to finding ways to bring people together. Third, I believe the Supreme Court made a mistake when they struck down Roe v. Wade. No matter your personal views on abortion, most people don’t think our country should be turning women or their doctors into criminals.
How do you deliver on the legislative promises you make amid a divided Congress?
Finstad: I will work to promote domestic energy production. That should be an all of the above energy approach. We should be drilling for oil, we should be making sure we have the pipelines to transport oil, and we should continue to foster ethanol and biodiesel. I will make sure to speak out against inflation fueling spending bills that harm the taxpayers, even when they dress them up with nice sounding names like the so-called inflation reduction act. I will support legislation that provides for a strong national defense, a secure border, and law and order in our streets.
Ettinger: I have moderate political views. I have donated to and voted for Republicans and Democrats in the past. I know how to work with people from either party, because I have spent my entire life doing it. I don’t think the people of southern Minnesota want a representative that votes with their party 100% of the time, and I pledge to work with anyone from any party to help the people of our district. I am the one candidate in this race that has called for Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, Chuck Schumer, and Mitch McConnell to step down. Washington needs a new generation of leadership. I want to be part of a movement to bring a spirit of bipartisanship in Congress.
Talk about a southern Minnesota-specific issue that you want to address at the congressional level.
The farm bill is going to be up next year. I am happy to have secured a position on the House Agriculture Committee. I will make sure I am advocating for Minnesota's agricultural interests, from corn and soybeans, to hogs and dairy, and everything in between. We must also make sure we do everything we can to maintain strong rural communities in southern Minnesota. All of our economic sectors do better when we are working together.
Ettinger: People all across Southern Minnesota are being impacted by the crisis of rising costs. Healthcare, in particular, is too expensive. That impacts all of us, whether you work on a farm, in a classroom, at a desk, or anywhere else. I was so disappointed to see Brad Finstad vote against lowering drug prices and expanding health insurance subsidies in his very first vote in Congress. Hormel Foods was a $10 billion company, so I am familiar with large budgets with lots of line items. I believe that government should focus its spending on the most important issues and on those truly in need. I also believe that the results-orientation I found in business would also be helpful in the public sector.