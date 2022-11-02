Kenyon area residents are able to join others across the country in voting on Election Day (or before) for their preferred candidates in a number of local, state and federal races.
The federal race for Kenyon area voters is for United State representative in the 1st Congressional District. The candidates include incumbent Republican Brad Finstad, Democrat Jeff Ettinger, Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Now’s Brian Abrahamson, and Legal Marijuana Now’s Richard Reisdforf.
At the state level, Gov. Tim Walz, running with Peggy Flanagan, is aiming to keep his spot against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, running with Matt Birk. Other candidates include Steve Patterson and Matt Huff with Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Now, James McCaskel and David Sandbeck with Legal Marijuana Now, Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter with Independence Alliance, and Gabrielle Prosser and Kevin Dwire with Socialist Workers.
In the secretary of state race, Democrat incumbent Steve Simon is up against Republican Kim Crockett. For state auditor, Democrat incumbent Julie Blaha is running against Republican Ryan Wilson. For attorney general, Democrat incumbent Keith Ellison is running against Republican challenger Jim Schultz.
In the race for Minnesota Senate District 19, Republican incumbent John Jasinski is running against challenger Democrat Kate Falvey. And in the Minnesota House District 19A race, Republican incumbent Brian Daniels is up against Democrat Carolyn Treadway.
At the county level, Sheriff Marty Kelly is running to keep his seat against Patrol Captain Josh Hanson. Incumbent Stephen O’Keefe is running unopposed for attorney.
In Kenyon, Mayor Doug Henke is running to retain his seat against challenger Trina Kalvig. Four are running for two seats on the City Council: Lee Sjolander, Bailey Ament, Jack Metcalf and Kimberly Helgeson.
In Wanamingo, Ryan Holmes is running unopposed for mayor. And Erik Dierks and Rebecca Haugen are running for two council seats.
Four candidates are running for four Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board seats: James Jarvis, Debb Paquin, Tonya Craig and Marilyn Syverson.
Find your polling place at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us. Those interested in voting early, should check co.goodhue.mn.us/143/Elections for more information.
See questions and answers from local candidates at thekenyonleader.com; click on “Candidate questionnaires for Kenyon area” on the front page. For all election stories, letters and more, click on the “Decision 2022” graphic on the front page.
